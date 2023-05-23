Transfer Talk: Jules Kounde open to Barcelona exit amid Chelsea interest

Jules Kounde could leave Barcelona amid interest from Chelsea. Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kounde could leave amid Chelsea interest

Jules Kounde would be willing to leave Barcelona if there is a good agreement for all parties involved with Chelsea showing interest, according to Diario Sport.

The 24-year-old isn't pleased that Xavi Hernandez has prioritised using him at right-back rather than his natural position of centre-back, while he is also aware that Inigo Martinez's pending arrival as a free agent from Athletic Club would see him play on the right even more often.

Barcelona will now assess the situation to see whether or not Kounde -- who has made 26 starts for the LaLiga champions this season -- will eventually change his mind.

If the Frenchman does leave, Barcelona are aware that Chelsea may offer more than €55 million, which could make the move of benefit to the Blaugrana.

Kounde's departure would also lead to Barca bringing in a top-level right-back, with Villarreal's Juan Foyth having been previously linked.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Christian Falk has reported that Bayern Munich's efforts to sign a striker have resulted in the Bundesliga club looking at Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. In another tweet, Falk adds that their midfield search has brought them to consider Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic and West Ham United's Declan Rice.

- Chelsea are still pushing to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but will have to offload players to be able to sign the 24-year-old, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants at least €150 million for the prolific goalscorer's transfer, which could hinder the Blues due to their lack of Champions League football next season.

- Paris Saint-Germain and clubs from the Premier League are monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to Ekrem Konur. However, the Bavarian giants will not be willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old and plan to extend his contract.

- Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both identified Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson as a long-term option, according to Sky Sports, who add that Spurs could look to make a move for the 18-year-old in 2024. In addition, Manchester City are keeping tabs on Ferguson if Erling Haaland departs at any stage.

- AC Milan have held talks with River Plate over the transfer of 17-year-old forward Claudio Echeverri, according to Calciomercato. There is also strong interest from Real Madrid -- who plan to sign Echeverri and loan him back to River, and then have him play for the reserve Castilla team for a year.