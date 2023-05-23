Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will not be suspended after receiving a red card in Sunday's LaLiga match at Valencia, in which he was also racially abused, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said Tuesday.

The Brazilian winger was sent off in stoppage time by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea for striking an opponent following a scuffle with Valencia players in which Vinicius appeared to be grabbed around the neck.

Vinicius had earlier been racially abused by fans at the Mestalla Stadium, which led to the game being halted for 10 minutes as the player pointed out people who were abusing him in the stands.

"The RFEF Competition Committee considers that the referee's assessment was determined by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place, which affected the refereeing decision."

"The fact that he [the referee] was deprived of a decisive part of the facts led him to adopt an arbitrary decision. And this is because it was impossible for him to properly assess what happened."

Vinicius is now free to play in Real Madrid's next LaLiga game at home to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, however sources have told ESPN that he is a fitness doubt for the match after missing training on Tuesday due to pain in his left knee.

He was left off Madrid's squad list for the game, announced before his suspension was rescinded.

Earlier, Video Assistant Referee Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva was dropped from Wednesday's LaLiga game between Real Betis and Getafe, the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said in a statement on Tuesday, with sources telling ESPN the decision is punishment for his role in the sending off of Vinicius during Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Valencia.

The RFEF also announced that Valencia's south stand will be partially closed for five matches and the club fined €45,000 ($49,536) after the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius.

"It is considered proven that there were racist shouts at Vinicius during the aforementioned match. A financial penalty of 45,000 euros is imposed on Valencia," the Competition Committee of the RFEF said in a statement.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with two separate racist incidents involving Vinicius Junior, Spanish police said Tuesday.

Three of the arrests were related to the racist abuse aimed at Vinicius during the match with Valencia, while four arrests in Madrid involve the hanging of a mannequin wearing a Vinicius shirt from a bridge near Real Madrid's training ground in January.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.