Video Assistant Referee Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva has been dropped from Wednesday's LaLiga game between Real Betis and Getafe, the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said in a statement on Tuesday, with sources telling ESPN the decision is punishment for his role in the sending off of Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Valencia on Sunday.

Vinicius was shown a red card in the 97th minute at Mestalla -- having earlier been subjected to racist abuse from the home crowd -- after clashing with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and substitute Hugo Duro.

Iglesias Villanueva showed the image of the Brazil international striking Duro in the face to on-field referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea on the pitchside VAR monitor, but failed to include earlier images that showed Duro restraining Vinicius in a headlock.

The VAR official was due to take part in Wednesday's match between Betis and Getafe, but RFEF confirmed on Tuesday he has been replaced by Cesar Soto Grado.

He will also not officiate in the game between Osasuna and Athletic Club, being replaced by Angel Nevado Rodriguez.

Iglesias Villanueva will not referee again this season, and sources confirmed to ESPN that he will no longer act as a Video Assistant Referee next season, with Spain's refereeing committee (CTA) planning an overhaul of its VAR team.

Spanish police said on Tuesday that seven people have been arrested in connection with two separate racist incidents involving Vinicius.

Three of the arrests -- in Valencia -- were related to racist abuse aimed at Vinicius during Madrid's LaLiga defeat at Mestalla on Sunday, while four -- in Madrid -- involve the hanging of a mannequin wearing a Vinicius shirt from a bridge near Real Madrid's training ground in January.

The abuse suffered by Vinicius at Mestalla has sparked a global outcry, particularly in his home nation, Brazil.