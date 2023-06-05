Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens think Manchester United have more pressing concerns that those Mason Mount would solve. (0:43)

The summer transfer window might not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd remain keen on Kim Min-jae

Manchester United are closing in on a move to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to Calciomercato.

The Red Devils are set to exercise the 26-year-old's release clause that can be activated between July 1 and July 15, and that will allow them to acquire him for a fee of €60 million.

A meeting is reported to have already been held between the Old Trafford hierarchy and Kim's representatives, where they have reached an agreement over personal terms on a contract worth €7m-per-season -- drawing a close to talks that have been ongoing over the past two months.

Napoli, who secured their first Scudetto win in 33 years last season, have been expecting interest in Kim to surface and are already looking at 19-year-old Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini as a potential replacement.

Kim made 45 appearances for the Azzurri across all competitions in the recent campaign.

Manchester United are closing in on signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. Ivan Romano/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid have made an enquiry for Bayern Munich and Canada national team wingback Alphonso Davies, according to Marca. The 22-year-old has been identified a key reinforcement on the left flank by Carlo Ancelotti's side, but while the Bundesliga champions are hopeful that he will continue at the Allianz Arena, it is reported that they are not closed to offloading him after he refused to extend his contract that expires in the summer of 2025.

- Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, reports the Athletic. Manager Unai Emery is said to be hopeful of moving quickly to acquire the 26-year-old, who will become a free agent when his contract expires with the Foxes on June 30. Tielemans made 31 Premier League appearances last season, and he is also on the radar of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

- RB Leipzig are set to return to the negotiating table with Liverpool where they will make a second transfer offer for Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, according to Football Insider. The Anfield hierarchy are reported to be prioritising a season-long loan move to a lower club in the Premier League over offloading him permanently, but the 20-year-old is believed to prefer being moved on if he cannot be handed a part in Jurgen Klopp's plans.

- Lens have rejected the opening offer from RB Leipzig for striker Lois Openda, reports Foot Mercato's Sebastien Nonda. The Ligue 1 club are reported to consider the opening €30m approach for the 23-year-old as "derisory" and want a more significant offer if they are to part ways with him this summer. Clubs in the Serie A have also been linked with Openda's signature.

- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has no plans to leave the Camp Nou this summer despite links to the Saudi Pro League, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 34-year-old Poland international is said to have received contact from clubs in Saudi Arabia recently, but he is committed to staying with the Catalans after winning the LaLiga title and the Pichichi trophy as the league's top scoring leader.