Manchester City became the second English team to win the European treble (league, primary domestic cup, European cup) after defeating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Rodri scored the winning goal in the 68th minute of a closely fought encounter.

By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the UCL final:

10

Manchester City are the 10th different team (and 8th different club) in men's football history to win the European treble. The other teams:

2

Manchester is only the second city with two different European Cup/Champions League winners, after... Milan.

1

Pep Guardiola has won the treble for the second time in his managerial career. He's the first ever manager to do so with two different clubs (Barcelona in 2008-09 and Manchester City in 2022-23). He also joins Carlo Ancelotti (4), Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley as the only managers with three European Cup titles. Oh, and Guardiola is also only the 6th coach to win the European Cup with two different clubs.

Pep Guardiola as a manager: 3x Champions League winner

5x Premier League winner

3x Bundesliga winner

3x LaLiga winner

3x UEFA Supercup winner

2x DFB-Pokal winner

2x FA Cup winner

2x Copa del Rey winner

4x English League Cup winner

3x Spanish Supercopa winner

23

Man City are the 23rd different club to win the European Cup, and the first first-time winners since Chelsea won in 2012.

8

Man City are the 8th title winners to not lose a game on the way to win in the UCL era (since 1992-93).

+15

Man City had a +15 GD during the knockout stages this season; only 2019-20 vintage Bayern Munich and 2013-14's Real Madrid had a higher GD (+16 each).

67:31

At 67:31, Rodri's goal is the latest game winner in a UCL final since Luis Suarez in the 2015 Final (67:51).

10

Rodri is the 10th Spaniard to score in a UCL final -- at least three more players than any other nation (seven Brazilians and seven Germans). He is also the first Spaniard to score the winning goal since Fernando Morientes in the 2000 Final for Real Madrid vs Valencia.

4

For the last four straight European Cup finals, the scoreline has been 1-0. That's the longest such streak since 1978-83 (6). In fact, the team that opened the scoring in the last 9 UCL finals has won the title - the last team to score first and not win was Atletico Madrid in 2014.

2

Erling Haaland is the second player to win the Champions League Golden Boot twice before turning 23, joining Lionel Messi.

Erling Haaland is the first outright PL Golden Boot winner to also win the Champions League final since Cristiano Ronaldo did it with Man United in 2007-08

6/6

John Stones completed all six of his attempted dribbles in the final. The last player to complete more in a UCL final? Lionel Messi in 2015 (10 v Juventus).

100

This is quite incredible stat: Man City have scored 100+ goals more than they've conceded in three of the last five seasons (18-19, 21-22, 22-23). Prior to Pep Guardiola's arrival, no English top-flight side had ever scored 100+ more than they had conceded in a single campaign.

6

Manchester City became the sixth English team to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, after Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. This is twice as many sides than any other nation (3 - Germany, Italy, and Netherlands).

52

Rodri made his 52nd start of the season for Man City in all competitions - across Pep Guardiola's managerial career, the only outfield player to have started more games in a single campaign under him was... Lionel Messi in 2011-12 (57).

He wasn't going to bench him in another European Cup final!

Italian clubs went 0-3 in European finals this season

3

How unlucky is this? For the first time, three teams from the same country (Italy) have lost three finals in major European competitions in the same season.

1

He may not have played on Saturday, but Julian Alvarez is the first player to win the European treble and the FIFA World Cup in the same season (but the 10th male player to win the European Cup and the World Cup in the same season).

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)