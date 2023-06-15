        <
          Premier League fixtures schedule 2023-24 in full

          • ESPN
          Jun 15, 2023, 08:00 AM

          Check out the full fixture list for the 2023-24 Premier League season.

          Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for the opening weekend. All other fixtures are subject to change for television coverage and European competition.

          - Man City start title defence at Burnley, Chelsea host Liverpool

          Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023
          Community Shield: Manchester City v Arsenal

          Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
          20:00 Burnley v Manchester City

          Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023
          15:00 AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
          12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
          15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town
          15:00 Everton v Fulham
          17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
          15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

          Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
          14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
          16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

          Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
          20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

          Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
          Aston Villa v Everton**
          Crystal Palace v Arsenal
          Fulham v Brentford
          Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
          Luton Town v Burnley
          Manchester City v Newcastle United
          Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
          Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
          West Ham United v Chelsea
          Wolverhampton v Brighton

          **Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa Conference League on Thursday

          Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
          Arsenal v Fulham
          Brentford v Crystal Palace
          Brighton v West Ham United
          Burnley v Aston Villa
          Chelsea v Luton Town
          Everton v Wolverhampton
          Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
          Newcastle United v Liverpool
          Sheffield United v Manchester City

          Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
          Arsenal v Manchester United
          Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
          Brighton v Newcastle United
          Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
          Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
          Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
          Liverpool v Aston Villa**
          Luton Town v West Ham United
          Manchester City v Fulham
          Sheffield United v Everton

          **Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa Conference League on Thursday

          Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
          Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
          Everton v Arsenal
          Fulham v Luton Town
          Manchester United v Brighton
          Newcastle United v Brentford
          Nottingham Forest v Burnley
          Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
          West Ham United v Manchester City
          Wolverhampton v Liverpool

          Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
          Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
          Brentford v Everton
          Brighton v AFC Bournemouth*
          Burnley v Manchester United
          Chelsea v Aston Villa**
          Crystal Palace v Fulham
          Liverpool v West Ham United*
          Luton Town v Wolverhampton
          Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
          Sheffield United v Newcastle United

          *Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
          **Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

          Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
          Aston Villa v Brighton
          Everton v Luton Town
          Fulham v Chelsea
          Manchester United v Crystal Palace
          Newcastle United v Burnley
          Nottingham Forest v Brentford
          Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
          West Ham United v Sheffield United
          Wolverhampton v Manchester City

          Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
          Arsenal v Manchester City
          Brighton v Liverpool*
          Burnley v Chelsea
          Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
          Everton v AFC Bournemouth
          Fulham v Sheffield United
          Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur
          Manchester United v Brentford
          West Ham United v Newcastle United*
          Wolverhampton v Aston Villa**

          *Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
          **Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

          Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
          Aston Villa v West Ham United
          Brentford v Burnley
          Chelsea v Arsenal
          Liverpool v Everton
          Manchester City v Brighton
          Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
          Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
          Sheffield United v Manchester United
          Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

          Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
          Arsenal v Sheffield United
          Aston Villa v Luton Town**
          Brighton v Fulham*
          Chelsea v Brentford
          Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
          Liverpool v Nottingham Forest*
          Manchester United v Manchester City
          West Ham United v Everton*
          Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

          *Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
          **Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

          Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
          Brentford v West Ham United
          Burnley v Crystal Palace
          Everton v Brighton
          Fulham v Manchester United
          Luton Town v Liverpool
          Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
          Newcastle United v Arsenal
          Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
          Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
          Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

          Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
          Arsenal v Burnley
          Aston Villa v Fulham**
          Brighton v Sheffield United*
          Chelsea v Manchester City
          Crystal Palace v Everton
          Liverpool v Brentford*
          Manchester United v Luton Town
          West Ham United v Nottingham Forest*
          Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

          *Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
          **Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

          Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
          Brentford v Arsenal
          Burnley v West Ham United
          Everton v Manchester United
          Fulham v Wolverhampton
          Luton Town v Crystal Palace
          Manchester City v Liverpool
          Newcastle United v Chelsea
          Nottingham Forest v Brighton
          Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
          Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

          Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa**
          Arsenal v Wolverhampton
          Brentford v Luton Town
          Burnley v Sheffield United
          Chelsea v Brighton*
          Liverpool v Fulham*
          Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
          Newcastle United v Manchester United
          Nottingham Forest v Everton
          West Ham United v Crystal Palace*

          *Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
          **Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

          Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
          Aston Villa v Manchester City
          Brighton v Brentford
          Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
          Everton v Newcastle United
          Fulham v Nottingham Forest
          Luton Town v Arsenal
          Sheffield United v Liverpool
          Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
          Wolverhampton v Burnley
          Manchester United v Chelsea

          Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
          Aston Villa v Arsenal
          Brighton v Burnley
          Crystal Palace v Liverpool
          Everton v Chelsea
          Fulham v West Ham United
          Luton Town v Manchester City
          Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
          Sheffield United v Brentford
          Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
          Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

          Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
          Arsenal v Brighton*
          Brentford v Aston Villa**
          Burnley v Everton
          Chelsea v Sheffield United
          Liverpool v Manchester United*
          Manchester City v Crystal Palace
          Newcastle United v Fulham
          Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
          West Ham United v Wolverhampton*

          *Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
          **Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

          Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023
          Aston Villa v Sheffield United
          Crystal Palace v Brighton
          Fulham v Burnley
          Liverpool v Arsenal
          Luton Town v Newcastle United
          Manchester City v Brentford
          Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
          Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
          West Ham United v Manchester United
          Wolverhampton v Chelsea

          Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
          Arsenal v West Ham United
          Brentford v Wolverhampton
          Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
          Burnley v Liverpool
          Chelsea v Crystal Palace
          Everton v Manchester City
          Manchester United v Aston Villa
          Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
          Sheffield United v Luton Town

          Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023
          Aston Villa v Burnley
          Crystal Palace v Brentford
          Fulham v Arsenal
          Liverpool v Newcastle United
          Luton Town v Chelsea
          Manchester City v Sheffield United
          Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
          Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
          West Ham United v Brighton
          Wolverhampton v Everton

          Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
          Arsenal v Crystal Palace
          Brentford v Nottingham Forest
          Brighton v Wolverhampton
          Burnley v Luton Town
          Chelsea v Fulham
          Everton v Aston Villa
          Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
          Newcastle United v Manchester City
          Sheffield United v West Ham United

          Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2023
          Aston Villa v Newcastle United
          Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
          Fulham v Everton
          Luton Town v Brighton
          Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
          Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
          West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
          Wolverhampton v Manchester United

          Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2023
          Liverpool v Chelsea
          Manchester City v Burnley

          Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
          Arsenal v Liverpool
          Brentford v Manchester City
          Brighton v Crystal Palace
          Burnley v Fulham
          Chelsea v Wolverhampton
          Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
          Manchester United v West Ham United
          Newcastle United v Luton Town
          Sheffield United v Aston Villa

          Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023
          Aston Villa v Manchester United
          Crystal Palace v Chelsea
          Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
          Liverpool v Burnley
          Luton Town v Sheffield United
          Manchester City v Everton
          Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
          Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
          West Ham United v Arsenal
          Wolverhampton v Brentford

          Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023
          Brentford v Liverpool
          Burnley v Arsenal
          Everton v Crystal Palace
          Fulham v Aston Villa
          Luton Town v Manchester United
          Manchester City v Chelsea
          Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
          Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
          Sheffield United v Brighton
          Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

          Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
          Arsenal v Newcastle United
          Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
          Brighton v Everton
          Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
          Crystal Palace v Burnley
          Liverpool v Luton Town
          Manchester United v Fulham
          West Ham United v Brentford
          Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

          Saturday, March 2, 2023
          Brentford v Chelsea
          Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
          Everton v West Ham United
          Fulham v Brighton
          Luton Town v Aston Villa
          Manchester City v Manchester United
          Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
          Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
          Sheffield United v Arsenal
          Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

          Saturday, March 9, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United
          Arsenal v Brentford
          Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
          Brighton v Nottingham Forest
          Chelsea v Newcastle United
          Crystal Palace v Luton Town
          Liverpool v Manchester City
          Manchester United v Everton
          West Ham United v Burnley
          Wolverhampton v Fulham

          Saturday, March 16, 2023
          Arsenal v Chelsea
          Brighton v Manchester City
          Burnley v Brentford
          Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
          Everton v Liverpool
          Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
          Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
          Manchester United v Sheffield United
          West Ham United v Aston Villa
          Wolverhampton v AFC Bournemouth

          Saturday, March 30, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Everton
          Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
          Brentford v Manchester United
          Chelsea v Burnley
          Liverpool v Brighton
          Manchester City v Arsenal
          Newcastle United v West Ham United
          Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
          Sheffield United v Fulham
          Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town

          Tuesday, April 2, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
          Arsenal v Luton Town
          Brentford v Brighton
          Burnley v Wolverhampton
          Nottingham Forest v Fulham
          West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

          Wednesday, April 3, 2023
          Chelsea v Manchester United
          Liverpool v Sheffield United
          Manchester City v Aston Villa
          Newcastle United v Everton

          Saturday, April 6, 2023
          Aston Villa v Brentford
          Brighton v Arsenal
          Crystal Palace v Manchester City
          Everton v Burnley
          Fulham v Newcastle United
          Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
          Manchester United v Liverpool
          Sheffield United v Chelsea
          Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
          Wolverhampton v West Ham United

          Saturday, April 13, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
          Arsenal v Aston Villa
          Brentford v Sheffield United
          Burnley v Brighton
          Chelsea v Everton
          Liverpool v Crystal Palace
          Manchester City v Luton Town
          Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
          Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
          West Ham United v Fulham

          Saturday, April 20, 2023
          Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
          Brighton v Chelsea
          Crystal Palace v West Ham United
          Everton v Nottingham Forest
          Fulham v Liverpool
          Luton Town v Brentford
          Manchester United v Newcastle United
          Sheffield United v Burnley
          Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
          Wolverhampton v Arsenal

          Saturday, April 27, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
          Aston Villa v Chelsea
          Everton v Brentford
          Fulham v Crystal Palace
          Manchester United v Burnley
          Newcastle United v Sheffield United
          Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
          Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
          West Ham United v Liverpool
          Wolverhampton v Luton Town

          Saturday, May 4, 2023
          Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
          Brentford v Fulham
          Brighton v Aston Villa
          Burnley v Newcastle United
          Chelsea v West Ham United
          Crystal Palace v Manchester United
          Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
          Luton Town v Everton
          Manchester City v Wolverhampton
          Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

          Saturday, May 11, 2023
          AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
          Aston Villa v Liverpool
          Everton v Sheffield United
          Fulham v Manchester City
          Manchester United v Arsenal
          Newcastle United v Brighton
          Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
          Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
          West Ham United v Luton Town
          Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

          Sunday, May 19, 2023
          Arsenal v Everton
          Brentford v Newcastle United
          Brighton v Manchester United
          Burnley v Nottingham Forest
          Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
          Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
          Liverpool v Wolverhampton
          Luton Town v Fulham
          Manchester City v West Ham United
          Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur