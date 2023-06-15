Premier League fixtures schedule 2023-24 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for the opening weekend. All other fixtures are subject to change for television coverage and European competition.
- Man City start title defence at Burnley, Chelsea host Liverpool
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023
Community Shield: Manchester City v Arsenal
Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
20:00 Burnley v Manchester City
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023
15:00 AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town
15:00 Everton v Fulham
17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
Aston Villa v Everton**
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Chelsea
Wolverhampton v Brighton
**Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa Conference League on Thursday
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham United
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Manchester City
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
Liverpool v Aston Villa**
Luton Town v West Ham United
Manchester City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Everton
**Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa Conference League on Thursday
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle United v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
West Ham United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton v Liverpool
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth*
Burnley v Manchester United
Chelsea v Aston Villa**
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham United*
Luton Town v Wolverhampton
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United v Newcastle United
*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Burnley
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
West Ham United v Sheffield United
Wolverhampton v Manchester City
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton v Liverpool*
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheffield United
Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Brentford
West Ham United v Newcastle United*
Wolverhampton v Aston Villa**
*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Luton Town**
Brighton v Fulham*
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest*
Manchester United v Manchester City
West Ham United v Everton*
Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
Brentford v West Ham United
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Manchester United
Luton Town v Liverpool
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham**
Brighton v Sheffield United*
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford*
Manchester United v Luton Town
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest*
Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage
Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham United
Everton v Manchester United
Fulham v Wolverhampton
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa**
Arsenal v Wolverhampton
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Brighton*
Liverpool v Fulham*
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Nottingham Forest v Everton
West Ham United v Crystal Palace*
*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Newcastle United
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolverhampton v Burnley
Manchester United v Chelsea
Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham United
Luton Town v Manchester City
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton*
Brentford v Aston Villa**
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Manchester United*
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United v Wolverhampton*
*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday
**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage
Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
West Ham United v Manchester United
Wolverhampton v Chelsea
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham United
Brentford v Wolverhampton
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester City
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United v Luton Town
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023
Aston Villa v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Chelsea
Manchester City v Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United v Brighton
Wolverhampton v Everton
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolverhampton
Burnley v Luton Town
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Sheffield United v West Ham United
Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2023
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Fulham v Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton v Manchester United
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Burnley
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Manchester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Wolverhampton
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Burnley
Luton Town v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
West Ham United v Arsenal
Wolverhampton v Brentford
Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023
Brentford v Liverpool
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Aston Villa
Luton Town v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Sheffield United v Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Liverpool v Luton Town
Manchester United v Fulham
West Ham United v Brentford
Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
Saturday, March 2, 2023
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v West Ham United
Fulham v Brighton
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Saturday, March 9, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Luton Town
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Everton
West Ham United v Burnley
Wolverhampton v Fulham
Saturday, March 16, 2023
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Manchester City
Burnley v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Sheffield United
West Ham United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, March 30, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
Brentford v Manchester United
Chelsea v Burnley
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town
Tuesday, April 2, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Luton Town
Brentford v Brighton
Burnley v Wolverhampton
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday, April 3, 2023
Chelsea v Manchester United
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Everton
Saturday, April 6, 2023
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle United
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton v West Ham United
Saturday, April 13, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Sheffield United
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Luton Town
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
West Ham United v Fulham
Saturday, April 20, 2023
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Liverpool
Luton Town v Brentford
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Wolverhampton v Arsenal
Saturday, April 27, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Burnley
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
West Ham United v Liverpool
Wolverhampton v Luton Town
Saturday, May 4, 2023
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Luton Town v Everton
Manchester City v Wolverhampton
Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest
Saturday, May 11, 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Sheffield United
Fulham v Manchester City
Manchester United v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
West Ham United v Luton Town
Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
Sunday, May 19, 2023
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Newcastle United
Brighton v Manchester United
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
Luton Town v Fulham
Manchester City v West Ham United
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur