India vs Lebanon live at the Intercontinental Cup

PREVIEW

India take on Lebanon in the final group stage match of the intercontinental cup 2023 at Bhubaneswar on Friday. India are coming off the back of a comfortable win against Mongolia and a much tighter one against Vanuatu while Lebanon saw off Vanuatu with a late flurry of goals, but were held to a goalless draw by a much changed Mongolia lineup.

Igor Stimac would look for an improved performance against Lebanon where a rather sluggish performance (apart from flashes of fast one-touch link up play) was salvaged by a spectacular goal from the man who's now scored 86 times for India - Sunil Chhetri. After the Vanuatu match, Stimac had said that a few players had been rested keeping in mind the on-paper tougher fixture against Lebanon and the final after that.

"I have [set] my XI long time ago - but first two games I need to make sure we have fresh legs for final game. It's expected we reach the final," he had said.

Stimac will know the importance of the good start - he had said the difference in the two matches his team has played till now lay in the start: In the first game we opened the scoring in the second minute. Here [in the 81st]. In such [hot and humid] conditions, if you don't open the scoring early in the first half, it can be a problem."

The match against Lebanon (who were world rank 99 compared to India's 101 when the tournament started) is of prime importance for India to improve their world ranking - which could then result in a more favourable draw for the next FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaigns.

We will take you through all the buildup (and updates from Vanuatu vs Mongolia) right here in the live blog.

(The live blog will appear below this line. Please wait a few seconds, but if it doesn't load, please click here)