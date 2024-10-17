Liverpool vs Chelsea preview: How to watch, stats, news, FPL

Steve Nicol says Liverpool will have to improve on the start that sees them top of the Premier League if they are to lift the trophy at the end of the season. (2:01)

There is plenty to play for when Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday as Arne Slot's side hope to remain top of the table, while Chelsea seek to further establish themselves in the race for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea haven't won in this fixture since March 2021, although there will be hope at the club that Enzo Maresca's team can break that streak. Both sides have new managers this season, and Chelsea have finally enjoyed a promising start to the campaign.

Here's everything you need to know, including team news, stats, fantasy tips and the latest news:

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11.30 a.m. ET)

Venue: Anfield

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Michael Oliver

How to watch:

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and NBC Sports in the United States. You can also follow along with ESPN's live updates.

Team news:

Chelsea were handed a boost during this month's international break when captain Reece James was able to resume full training. The 24-year-old defender has not played this term after suffering a hamstring injury in preseason. However, it remains to be seen if he will feature in the squad on Sunday.

It leaves Omari Kellyman as the only Chelsea player unavailable through injury for the Liverpool clash, with the 19-year-old forward yet to make his debut, also due to a hamstring issue.

Liverpool are not in such a fortunate position regarding injuries. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be unavailable after he was ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury. Caoimhín Kelleher looks set to replace him between the sticks.

play 1:29 Hamilton: Alisson's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Liverpool Tom Hamilton reacts to Alisson being ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Harvey Elliott has been sidelined for the past month with a fractured foot and faces further recovery before he can return.

Meanwhile, summer signing Federico Chiesa been played a total of 78 minutes across three appearances at the club and has been unable to feature more due to an unspecified injury.

Fantasy watch:

Judging by Chelsea's recent form, there could be goals in this fixture. The obvious route would be to look to the side's top scorers, Cole Palmer or Nicolas Jackson, who each have seven goals in all competitions this season. However, both come at hefty price tags and feature in a significant number of your competitors' teams.

A riskier but potentially more fruitful play would be to add Jadon Sancho. The winger was not apart of England's UEFA Nations League squad this international break, meaning he should be fully rested for the clash at Anfield.

Consider too that he has registered three assists in four league games since joining on loan from Manchester United in August. He is yet to score himself, but he had a goal disallowed by VAR due to a narrow offside against Brighton, suggesting his first Chelsea goal may not be far away.

Stats:

• Liverpool have earned 18 points from a possible 21 in the PL this season -- their third best start through 8 games in a PL season, after 21 points in 2019-20 title-winning season and 19 points in 2018-19 (finished 2nd).

• Liverpool have conceded two PL goals this season, tied for the club's fewest after seven league games all-time after 1977-78 (finished 2nd) and 2007-08 (finished 4th).

• Chelsea are seeking to win their opening four league away games for the third time in club history -- won first eight PL away games in 2008-09 and first four PL away games in 2005-06.

• Enzo Maresca is looking to become the fifth manager to win their first four PL away games, after his opposite man Arne Slot, Bobby Gould, John Gregory and Luiz Felipe Scolari.

• Cole Palmer has 44 goal contributions (28 goals, 16 assists) in 40 PL apps for Chelsea -- the most in the Premier League since the start of last season.

Stats provided by ESPN's Stats and Information Group.

Premier League form guide:

Cole Palmer has been on red hot form this season, even scoring four goals in the victory over Brighton earlier this month. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Liverpool - WLWWW

Liverpool have been in commanding form since Slot's arrival this season, winning five of their six games in the Premier League, as well as both their Champions League group-stage clashes and a Carabao Cup tie against West Ham.

The only blight on their record is a 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest last month. It makes them the Premier League's most in-form side, a title Slot will be looking hold on to on Sunday.

Chelsea - DWWWD

In recent years, with Liverpool enjoying such positive form, this fixture would seem markedly one-sided. However, Chelsea have shown glimmers of a resurgence so far this season under Maresca.

Before the international break, Chelsea notched five wins in a row across all competitions, including convincing victories over West Ham (3-0), Barrow (5-0), Brighton (4-2) and Gent (4-2), before a 1-1 draw against Forest.

Chelsea now find themselves in fourth place having only suffered one defeat this season -- against Manchester City on the opening day.

Quotes:

Key player battle: Cole Palmer vs. Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have proved imperious in defence this season, conceding just two goals in their opening seven Premier League matches. For Chelsea to travel to Anfield and emerge with a victory, they will have to find a way past Liverpool's back line.

Chelsea's best chance will be through their star man Cole Palmer, who is the second top scorer in the league behind Erling Haaland.

Palmer featured as a right winger under previous boss Mauricio Pochettino, a role that saw him become Premier League Young Player of the Season. However, he has looked similarly impressive under Maresca in a more central position behind striker Nicholas Jackson.

It could be down to Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to nullify Palmer's threat. The Netherlands international has locked down the No. 6 spot under Slot and has thanked his coach for his upturn in form. Palmer, however, could prove to be one of his toughest assignments.

Key questions:

Arne Slot has a near perfect record since taking over at Liverpool in the summer. Julian Finney/Getty Images

What would it mean for Chelsea to win at Liverpool?

Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League since the club was taken over by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital in May 2022, finishing 12th and sixth in the past two seasons, resulting in four manager exits.

At long last, though, Chelsea seem like they may be back to properly challenge for Champions League qualification yet again. Or are they? A win against Liverpool could do a lot to prove the club is headed on the right track and the type of victory that could help change the narrative around the club, which has for so long been dominated by a sense of mismanagement and a flood of transfer activity.

Do Liverpool have anything to prove?

Liverpool are top of the table, a point clear of both Manchester City and Arsenal. Yet, the club are still the third-choice betting favourite to reclaim the Premier League title they last lifted in 2020. Maybe that has something to do with the quality of the opposition they have come up against so far.

Liverpool's opening seven league games has feature just one traditional "top six" side -- Manchester United, which ended in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford. The visit of Chelsea, then, is a chance for Slot and co. to prove their title credentials before their following five Premier League games sees them face Arsenal (Oct. 27), Aston Villa (Nov. 9) and City (Dec. 1).

Latest news:

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson out for six weeks

Liverpool confirmed they will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker until late November after he injured his hamstring in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Palmer named England Men's Player of the Year

Cole Palmer finished ahead of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who finished second and third, respectively, in voting from England supporters.