Arsenal have been forced to withdraw their new 2023-24 home kit from sale just weeks after launching it after eagle-eyed fans spotted a crucial error in the design.

Intended as a tribute to the club's famed "Invincibles" side two decades on from their flawless Premier League title win, the new Gunners home shirt features several references to the unbeaten 2003-04 campaign.

Along with imperious golden trim, the bright red 2023-24 jersey also has a white tape stitched down the flank that contains a record of the results Arsene Wenger's team's presided over on their way to the championship. With the likes of Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Dennis Bergkamp leading the way, Arsenal embarked on an untarnished run of 26 wins and 12 draws to take the title by 11 clear points above Chelsea, their closest challengers.

However, it was noticed that the celebratory tape -- which appears only on the top-of-the-line "authentic" version of the kit that retails at £110 -- displays 32 results instead of the full 38. The final six games of the Invincibles' season saw the Gunners beat Leeds, Fulham and Leicester while churning out draws against Tottenham, Birmingham City and Portsmouth.

An #ArsenalShirt storm is brewing.... ⛈️@arstaoly has spotted that their is just 32 W/D on the taping of our new home shirt, not 38🤯



Is this a mistake by @adidasfootball or done on purpose by @Arsenal?



How many do you have on your shirt? 🧮

Why do you think it's like this?🤔 pic.twitter.com/87z02RVdux — Arsenal Shirt Collection (@ArsenalShirt) June 15, 2023

Adidas have since suspended sales of the authentic jersey to allow them to go back to the drawing board and redesign the kit to include those six extra unbeaten games. The German kit suppliers have also apologised to Arsenal and their supporters for the error, as well as confirming that those who have already purchased the inaccurate shirt will be offered a full refund.

The standard replica "fan" version of the kit remains unaffected as the taping is not included as part of the design.