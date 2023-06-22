Sebastian Salazar dissects the details of Lionel Messi's contract that has brought him to MLS and Inter Miami. (1:04)

Gareth Bale has said that Lionel Messi will have less pressure to win in Major League Soccer because clubs "accept losing a lot better over there."

Earlier this month, Messi announced that he intends to join MLS club Inter Miami following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, although a deal is yet to be finalised.

The 2022 World Cup winner was linked with a return to former club Barcelona but decided to move to the United States and said he wanted to enjoy his football "in a calmer way."

Barca took a swipe at Messi's decision by releasing a statement saying he chose to "compete in a league with fewer demands."

Bale, who finished his playing career at LAFC, agreed that Messi would enjoy an easier life in the U.S. without the constant spotlight to win every week.

Gareth Bale and Lionel Messi enjoyed many battles in El Clasico during their time in LaLiga. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

"It is a lot more chilled," Bale told BT Sport. "If you lose at Real Madrid, it is like the world has ended. You are crucified. You feel down. You go home and you're not happy.

"They accept losing a bit more [in MLS]. There is no consequence. You can't get relegated over there. When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there.

"They know how to lose but they celebrate every win like you have won the championship. He will definitely enjoy it."

Last year before announcing his retirement, Bale joined LAFC on a 12-month deal and helped them secure their first major trophy by beating Philadelphia Union on penalties in the MLS Cup final.

Earlier this week, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas told reporters that the club are planning for Messi to make his debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Liga MX's Cruz Azul.