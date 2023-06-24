The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pulisic a priority for Lyon

Lyon have identified Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic as a key priority this summer, according to L'Equipe.

Talks are reported to have been held between the Ligue 1 side and the 24-year-old's representatives, with Les Gones hopeful of winning the race for his signature ahead of a number of teams in Europe.

Much of the interest in him has come from Serie A where Napoli, AC Milan, and Juventus are all keen to add the USMNT star to their squad. However, Lyon are positioning themselves at the front of the queue for a deal where the Blues are reported to be looking for an offer of €20 million.

Pulisic struggled to establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge last season, starting just eight times with one goal in the Premier League. He remains in solid form for the U.S. squad, having scored twice in the USMNT's Nations League semifinal 3-0 win over Mexico on the way to 2-0 title victory over Canada recently.

The French club is owned by American businessman John Textor, who also has majority stakes in Premier League side Crystal Palace and Brazil's Botafogo.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fulham's Joao Palhinha has been identified as a potential transfer option by Barcelona, writes Sport. The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a defensive midfielder this summer as they search for a replacement for Inter Miami-bound Sergio Busquets, and it is reported that the club's hierarchy, including sporting director Deco, believe the 27-year-old is a strong fit for the LaLiga champions.

- As talks with Chelsea over a deal for Mason Mount continue to stall, Manchester United are set to switch their focus to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to The Times. The 21-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest after a successful campaign with the Seagulls, who are willing to move him if they receive an offer in the region of £80m. It is reported that the Red Devils will only sign one midfielder, and that an approach for Caicedo could end their interest in Mount.

- Al Nassr are looking at a potential move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, according to Foot Mercato. Talks are said to have already been held with the player's representatives as the Saudi Pro League side look to provide reinforcements to support Cristiano Ronaldo, and Griezmann is reported to have a release clause in his deal worth €20m. The 32-year-old enjoyed the most productive campaign of his career last season, scoring 15 goals while assisting another 16 in 38 LaLiga matches.

- Borussia Dortmund are set to make their opening offer to Ajax for Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 25-year-old has emerged as a key target for BVB this summer, and it is reported that they will propose a €40m offer to acquire Alvarez from the Eredivisie side. He contributed to six goals in 31 league games last season, and has also previously been on the radar of Chelsea.

- Amid growing interest in his signature, Manchester City have offered attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva a new contract, reports The Times. Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, as well as clubs in the Saudi Pro League have all recently been linked with interest in the 28-year-old, and the latest indicates that the Citizens are attempting to ward off interest in him with improved terms at the Etihad Stadium. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025.