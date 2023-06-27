LIVE Transfer Talk: AC Milan eyeing Musah to replace Tonali

Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha wonder whether Timothy Weah would be a regular starter for Juventus. (1:45)

Would a transfer to Juventus be the wrong move for Tim Weah? (1:45)

The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milan eyeing Musah to replace Tonali

AC Milan are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, reports Relevo.

The Rossoneri have reportedly deemed the 20-year-old an ideal replacement for Italy international Sandro Tonali, who is set to join Newcastle United for €70 million, and are in the early stages of negotiations over a deal.

Musah played 37 times last season across all competitions, contributing two assists, and was instrumental to Valencia's survival in LaLiga.

The Spanish club are reportedly looking for close to €30m to part ways with the United States international, while Inter Milan, Arsenal and West Ham have also been linked.

LIVE BLOG

12.30 BST: Craig Burley shares his opinion on the future of Tottenham's Harry Kane.

play 1:32 Why Manchester United need to go big for Harry Kane Craig Burley shares his opinion on the future of Tottenham's Harry Kane.

12.19 BST: Harry Kane has been told by Tottenham Hotspur that he is not available for transfer this summer, sources have told ESPN, despite Bayern Munich stepping up their interest in the England captain.

It has been reported that Bayern have submitted a €70m offer for the 29-year-old, but sources have told ESPN that Spurs have not received an official bid from the German champions.

Spurs are aware of Bayern's interest in Kane, who has a year to run on his contract at the London club, but there are no plans to offload the forward during the transfer window.

Manchester United are also monitoring Kane's situation, but sources have repeatedly told ESPN that a move to Old Trafford is unlikely unless the player actively forces a transfer by telling Spurs that he wants to leave this summer.

12.06 BST: Juventus are in talks with West Ham for the permanent transfer of Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, Sky Italia reports

Zakaria, 26, spent last season on loan at Chelsea from Juventus and made just seven league appearances for the Blues.

Juve are reluctant to loan Zakaria for another season and will only let the player leave this summer on a permanent deal.

Zakaria joined Juve in January 2022 from Borussia Monchengladbach and is under contract with the Turin giants until June 2026.

11.32 BST: Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler, but sources have told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Rodrigo Faez that the amount of commission being demanded on top of the €17.5m transfer fee is complicating the operation.

Madrid have been tracking Guler, who scored a stunning goal in Turkey's win over Wales last week, for a while. A €17.5m release clause makes the 18-year-old an "attractive option" and he fits the club's strategy of investing heavily in the game's best young talent.

In recent years, Los Blancos have signed Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, with Jude Bellingham arriving this summer and young Brazil striker Endrick to follow when he turns 18.

However, sources add that doubts have emerged at the Santiago Bernabeu because the commission being requested to complete the deal would make the fee "significantly" more than the €17.5m, which also includes a 20% cut of any future transfer fee for Fenerbahce. That has forced clubs including Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Liverpool to all take a step back from negotiations for now.

Madrid have not ruled out following through their interest because the reports they have on Guler are extremely positive, but sources point out that Carlo Ancelotti's squad is currently well stocked in midfield.

10.49 BST: Roma are looking to sign Leeds United pair Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen on a season-long loan, ANSA reports.

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto is in London and will meet with Leeds executives to reach an agreement to sign Llorente and Kristensen temporarily.

Spanish centre-back Llorente spent the last six months on loan at Roma from Leeds and made nine league appearances for the Giallorossi.

Danish right-back Kristensen joined Leeds last summer from RB Salzburg and made 26 league appearances for the Elland Road club.

10.25 BST: Barcelona will release goalkeeper Arnau Tenas when his contract expires end of June.

Tenas, 22, is with Spain U21s at the European Championships in Georgia and will make a decision on his future after finals with several LaLiga sides showing an interest.

Barca had an option to extend Tenas' deal by a further two years but decided against taking it up with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena currently ahead of him in the first-team pecking order.

After progressing through the club's academy, Tenas was the the third goalkeeper for Xavi Hernandez's team last season and also the No.1 for the reserve team, who play in the Spanish third division.

He remains highly rated within the club due to his leadership abilities and footwork, but with the need to strengthen elsewhere, his salary was deemed too expensive for a third-choice goalkeeper.

09.58 BST: Brazilian winger Giovani is set to join Qatari club Al Sadd on a permanent transfer from Palmeiras, according to Globo.

Palmeiras have agreed to transfer half of the player's sporting rights to the Qatari club for €9m.

Giovani, 19, will arrive to Qatar later this week and undergo a medical before signing a contract with Al Sadd.

Giovani, who competed earlier this year in the U20 World Cup with Brazil, made 35 appearances across all competitions for Palmeiras since being promoted to the first team in January 2022.

09.21 BST: Manchester City have had their first bid for Declan Rice rejected by West Ham, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

City stepped up their pursuit of the England midfielder on Monday with an offer of £80m plus another £10m in add-ons. However, sources have told ESPN that West Ham have knocked back the bid and are holding out for at least £100m in guaranteed payments.

Arsenal had a bid of £75m plus £15m in add-ons rejected last week. Manchester United have also shown an interest in Rice but there are doubts about whether they can get anywhere near West Ham's valuation.

City have firmed up their interest in Rice following Ilkay Gundogan's decision to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Premier League champions were keen for Gundogan to stay but were only willing to offer a two-year contract -- Barca offered a two-year deal with the option of a third -- and were also reluctant to meet the Germany international's wage demand given he will turn 33 years old in October.

08.39 BST: Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical at Chelsea ahead of his proposed €35m transfer to Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reports.

Jackson had been on the verge of a move to Bournemouth in January, but a hamstring problem led to him failing his medical.

However, he has been deemed fit to sign by Chelsea, who are finalising a deal to sign the Senegal international on an eight-year contract.

Jackson, 22, enjoyed a breakout season at Villarreal last term. He scored 13 goals and registered five assists, including 10 goals in his final 10 games of the campaign.

08.00 BST: Real Madrid remain cautious over the possible signing of Kylian Mbappe, sources have told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez, but the club are also hopeful that a deal could finally be done to land the Paris Saint-Germain forward this summer.

There is a reluctance to talk openly about the arrival of Mbappe at the Bernabeu after last summer's abrupt U-turn that saw the France international agree a new contract with PSG when he had been on the verge of a move to Madrid.

The club's public position is that their transfer market activity has been completed after the signings of Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Fran Garcia and Brahim Diaz. However, the reality is that the club has left vacant the No. 9 shirt that belonged to Karim Benzema before his departure for Al Ittihad because there is also hope that Mbappé could become available.

Sources have told ESPN there has been no notable progress since Mbappe announced on June 12 that he had informed PSG that he would not be exercising an option to extend his contract beyond 2024.

play 0:42 Why it made sense for Gundogan to leave Man City for Barcelona Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha discuss Ilkay Gundogan's decision to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- Kyle Walker is expected to make a decision on his future soon, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 33-year-old right-back, who is out of contract in summer 2024, is in talks with Bayern Munich over a move to Germany but also in discussions with Manchester City over a renewed deal. It is reported that the treble winners offered him a new contract last week, with a decision from the England international imminent.

- Tottenham are set to make an opening offer to Leicester City for James Maddison, reports the Telegraph. The Foxes are demanding up £60m for the 26-year-old midfielder, but Spurs will reportedly propose an initial £40m with add-ons and further installments as a compromise. The England international is reportedly a priority target for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

- Al Nassr are closing in on Internazionale's Marcelo Brozovic, according to Sky Sports Italia. It is reported that the Saudi Pro League club has reached a full agreement with the Nerazzurri for the 30-year-old midfielder in a three-year deal reported to be around €23m. However, the Croatia international is yet to green light the move, which would see him depart San Siro after eight years and 330 appearances.

- Newcastle are in talks with Southampton over a move for Tino Livramento, reports the Telegraph. The England under-21 international made his Premier League return in May after 13 months out because of an ACL injury. Despite just two top-flight appearances for the Saints last season, Eddie Howe views the young right-back as a welcome addition, with the Magpies boss eager to bring in reinforcements in the full-back areas this summer.