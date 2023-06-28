Inter Miami CF announced on Wednesday that it had hired former Barcelona and Atlanta United FC coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino to take over as manager of the MLS side.

Martino, 60, was out of work after leaving his position as manager of Mexico's national team following a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He replaces Phil Neville, who was fired on June 1.

In a press release, Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said: "We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we're optimistic about what we can accomplish together.

"Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here."

Co-owner David Beckham added: "Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself. We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field."

Martino is taking the reins of MLS' last place team in the Eastern Conference, but whose fortunes should be looking up with the expected arrival of Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets in the coming weeks.

The MLS Cup-winning coach with Atlanta, who will address the media on Thursday, said: "I'm very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things.

"The Club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone's hard work and commitment we can get there."