The LA Galaxy's Fourth of July matchup against Los Angeles rivals LAFC at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, is set to break the MLS single-game attendance record after being confirmed as a sell-out with over 80,000 fans expected.

The match, the latest installment of the El Tráfico rivalry, is expected to comfortably outdo the previous mark of 74,479 set in Charlotte FC's first-ever home game, against the LA Galaxy, at Bank of America Stadium on March 5, 2022.

"When you have 80,000 people and the energy in that type of stadium is around you...it comes with the sense of something much bigger than maybe just a normal match day," Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said on Monday.

Tuesday's game, the 20th installment of one of MLS' marquee matchups, was originally scheduled for the opening weekend of the 2023 season before being postponed due to a storm that was battering the West Coast.

It is the first time the two Los Angeles teams have faced off at the Rose Bowl. The Galaxy's home stadium is the 27,000-capacity Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Although the Galaxy lead the El Tráfico series with an 8W-6L-5D record in all competitions, Vanney and his roster have faltered this season and currently sit second from bottom in MLS' Western Conference standings.

It has been a season of turmoil for the record five-time MLS Cup winners, featuring the dismissal of previous club president Chris Klein and a season-ending injury for star striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

After winning its first MLS Cup last December, LAFC currently sits second in the Western Conference and reached the final of the Concacaf Champions League earlier this year.

However, LAFC have had their own recent struggles, with back-to-back defeats in league play.

"It was our 29th game of the season," said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo after a 2-0 loss to FC Dallas on Saturday. "I'm not sure any other club has had that many games in the history of MLS up until July 1, so a lot of games. Fatigue has set in which is normal."