Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wonders why Carlo Ancelotti has never been Italy manager. (0:28)

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has questioned the future appointment of Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti as the country's national team manager.

Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues said that Italian manager Ancelotti will coach Brazil at the 2024 Copa America after his contract expires at the Bernabeu.

Asked about Ancelotti, Lula said: "He was never coach of Italy. Why doesn't he solve the problem of Italy, which didn't even play in the last [2022] World Cup?"

Ancelotti, 64, has led Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid in a 28-year managerial career -- becoming the only coach to win four Champions Leagues -- but has never taken charge of a national team.

At Madrid, Ancelotti guides Brazil internationals Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão.

Lula, a Corinthians fan, added: "It's very easy to lead a team in Europe with 11 national team players. It's hard to get here and get [relegation-threatened] Corinthians. I want to see if Ancelotti would fix Corinthians. My Corinthians are suffering a lot."

Lula did praise Fernando Diniz, who was named on Tuesday interim manager of Brazil on a one-year deal while he simultaneously keeps his role with club side Fluminense.

Lula said that Diniz has "personality, creativity and command of the locker room" and believes he "will make good use of" this opportunity.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have been without a full-time coach since Tite's resignation following their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup in December.

Brazil's Under-20 coach Ramon Menezes has guided the national team since.