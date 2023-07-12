The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Vlahovic in Spurs' sights if Kane leaves

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich, according to Foot Mercato.

Bayern have made the England captain their priority this summer transfer window and continue to push to sign the 29-year-old despite already seeing two offers turned down, including the lastest €94m offer.

Even though Spurs don't see their talisman's departure as a certainty, they are still looking for possible replacements and Vlahovic is the priority.

The North London club has a positive relationship with Juventus after signing Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, while the Bianconeri are open to letting Vlahovic leave for a €70 million fee.

Spurs have held a long-term interest in Vlahovic and even tried to sign the Serbia international when he was playing for Fiorentina.

The Premier League outfit would face competition from Paris Saint-Germain if they were to make a move, with Les Parisiens having monitored the striker's situation for several months.

Kane and Vlahovic could be the two names that begin "a real game of musical chairs" when it comes to strikers this transfer window, involving the likes of Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

Dusan Vlahovic is on Tottenham's radar should the London club need a striker to replace Harry Kane. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund remains Manchester United's priority as they look for a new striker, according to Fabrizio Romano, although he adds that no official offer has been made yet as the Red Devils' priority is to bring in a new goalkeeper. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue as Hojlund is very keen on the idea of moving to Old Trafford, while PSG have also enquired about the 20-year-old.

- RB Leipzig have reached an agreement with Lens to sign striker Lois Openda for a club record €40m plus add-ons, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. The deal had threatened to fall through when the Ligue 1 club demanded €50m, but it has now been completed and Openda will become Leipzig's sixth signing of the summer.

- Aston Villa want to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and are not put off by his transfer valuation of €60m, according to Calciomercato. However, the 25-year-old is not interested in joining the Premier League side as he wants to be part of a bigger team.

- AS Monaco have been looking to replace keeper Alexander Nubel after the culmination of his loan from Bayern Munich and are now close to signing FC Salzburg's Philipp Kohn, reports L'Equipe. Negotiations between the two clubs are very close to reaching a positive conclusion and the 25-year-old would be keen to join the Ligue 1 club.

- Lazio have made Metz an offer for striker Georges Mikautadze as they aim to strengthen Maurizio Sarri's attack, reports Sky Sports Italia. The 22-year-old Georgia international caught the eye by scoring 23 goals and adding a further eight assists in Ligue 2 last season.