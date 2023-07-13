Gab and Juls react to Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Brazil boss in 2024 and debate how Real Madrid will replace him. (2:21)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to be unavailable until September after suffering a thigh injury, sources have told ESPN.

Ceballos, 26, had returned to training with his teammates this week ahead of the 2023-24 LaLiga season.

The Spain international agreed a new contract at the club until 2027 last month, with his previous deal due to expire this summer.

"Following tests carried out on Dani Ceballos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the distal tendon in his right thigh," the club said in a statement on Thursday. "His recovery will be assessed."

Sources told ESPN that Ceballos was not expected to be able to return to training until late August or early September.

Madrid will play three LaLiga matches in August, travelling away to Athletic Club, Almeria and Celta Vigo.

Before that, their preseason tour of the United States will see them face AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.

Ceballos -- who joined Madrid in 2017 -- was initially a peripheral figure last season but played an increased role as the campaign went on, eventually making 30 league appearances.

He faces growing competition for a place in the team this season with new signing Jude Bellingham joining Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in midfield.

Madrid have signed Bellingham, Arda Guler, Fran Garcia and Brahim Diaz this summer, and ESPN has reported that the club remain hopeful of being able to complete a deal for Kylian Mbappe.