The Republic of Ireland's final warm-up match ahead of the Women's World Cup, against Colombia, was called off after 20 minutes due to it becoming "overly physical."

A statement from the FAI said the match was abandoned after consultation with the officials bringing a halt to the behind-closed-doors clash in Australia at Meakin Park, Brisbane.

Multiple reports suggest an Irish player needed hospital treatment for a shin injury after a series of robust challenges.

It was Ireland's final warm-up match ahead of their World Cup opener against Australia on July 20.

The FAI's statement read: "The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women's National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20."