David Alaba was one of the Real Madrid stars enlisted to model the club's new away kit for the 2023-24 season. Adidas

Real Madrid have unveiled their new away kit for the 2023-24 campaign, and with it may have just completed the slickest pairing of jerseys among Europe's top clubs for next season.

Last month, Los Blancos released an instant classic of a home shirt which was more than a little reminiscent of the one they wore for two seasons at the turn of the century.

The home kit is given a rich, regal air by the golden yellow and dark navy trim, and that same colour palette has been utilised to glorious effect for the jersey they will wear on the road.

Madrid stars from the men's and women's teams such as David Alaba, Linda Caicedo, Nacho Fernandez and Caroline Weir were drafted in for modelling duties, and they looked only too happy to do so.

The away kit is predominantly navy, and is decorated with a repeating figure-of-eight pattern in a lighter, washed out tone. The pattern, according to manufacturers Adidas, is based on the symbol of infinity and is meant to symbolise the "endless passion" of the club's fans

♾️ ENDLESS PASSION ♾️

🆕👕 Introducing... our new 2023/24 @adidasfootball away kit! — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 21, 2023

The contrasting stripes on the shoulders are presented in a tricolour array of burnished gold, chalky violet and a light silver grey while the gold also appears again as a thin band around the sleeve cuff.

While some clubs tend to go off-piste with their alternate jerseys with design gambles that don't always pay off, Madrid have gone for another classy, modern design.

Coupled with the home shirt, they have delivered a real one-two punch from the 14-times European champions that will be tough for any club on the continent to beat next season.

And we're yet to see what they have up their sleeve for their third alternate kit. On the basis of what we've seen so far, we can't wait.