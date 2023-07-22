AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- The New Zealand national women's soccer team is safe and accounted for after they had to be temporarily evacuated from their hotel Saturday night due to a fire.

New Zealand Football said in a statement it "can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women's World Cup, due to a fire.

"All of the team and staff are safe and accounted for."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews, including eight trucks, were called to the Pullman Hotel due to a fire alarm being triggered, forcing guests to be evacuated. The fire has been extinguished, and control of the hotel has been returned to the hotel staff.

In a statement, New Zealand Police said that a 34-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the fire.

"A man has been arrested following a suspicious fire at a premises on Waterloo Quad, Auckland Central last night," police said. "The 34-year-old has been charged with burglary and arson and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday."

A spokesperson for the Hato Hone St. John ambulance service confirmed to ESPN that two ambulances were sent to the scene and four people were treated for smoke inhalation, but didn't require transportation to a hospital as they were in "moderate condition."

Eight teams are currently staying in Auckland during the tournament: New Zealand, USA, Vietnam, Argentina, Norway, Philippines, Portugal and Italy.