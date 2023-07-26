Fowler, Luik join Kerr on Matildas injury list

Tony Gustavsson discusses the Matildas' approach to Sam Kerr's injury ahead of their win over Ireland and the Australian captain's selfless attitude. (1:36)

Australia has been dealt a double injury blow with Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik ruled out of the Thursday's clash against Nigeria in Brisbane.

Football Australia confirmed both players are unavailable after sustaining mild concussions in separate incidents at training on Tuesday.

The governing body said both Fowler and Luik have recovered from their knocks but are undertaking graduated return to play protocols.

Per Football Australia's concussion guidelines from Jan. 2018, the return to play protocols "provides for a minimum of six days before the player can play a competitive game."

Australia's final group game, against Olympic champions Canada, is in five days' time, on July 31.

The injury to Fowler means the Matildas striker stocks have taken another hit after captain Sam Kerr was ruled out with a calf injury prior to the Matildas opening match against Ireland.

It leaves Caitlin Foord as the lone recognised striker available for the match at Brisbane Stadium.

The Matildas defensive stocks are better placed to cover Luik's injury with Clare Hunt, Clare Polkinghorne, and Alanna Kennedy all available.