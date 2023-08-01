Pep Guardiola admits he doesn't know if Kyle Walker will stay at Manchester City. (0:28)

Ajax have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign winger Carlos Borges, sources have told ESPN.

The Dutch side have reached an agreement which could be worth up to €20 million ($22m). City have also negotiated a buyback clause and a 20% sell-on.

Sources have told ESPN that City were also in talks with West Ham but negotiations stalled, allowing Ajax to step in.

Borges, 19, moved to the Etihad Stadium from Sporting CP in 2015 but did not make a senior appearance. He had a contract at City until 2024, allowing the club to recoup a sizable fee.

Carlos Borges represented Portugal at this summer's European Under-19 Championships. Seb Daly - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Borges would become the latest player to leave the Etihad after the departures of Ilkay Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez. Gündogan has joined Barcelona on a free transfer while Mahrez has moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

There remain doubts about the futures of a number of other senior players including Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, João Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte.

Silva has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Walker is wanted by Bayern Munich. Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern, but rejoined Pep Guardiola's squad ahead of their preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

City, meanwhile, are still working on a deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The two clubs are in talks over a fee for the 21-year-old, who is valued at €100m by Leipzig.