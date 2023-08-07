United States and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest pending a medical, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN's James Olley that the transfer fee is $9 million, which could rise to $12.8m with add-ons. One source with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed that Turner is undergoing his medical on Monday.

Fabrizio Romano was the first to report the news.

Turner, 29, joined Arsenal prior to last season in a deal worth $7.35m, but was unable to dislodge starter Aaron Ramsdale, and was limited to seven appearances spread out over the FA Cup and Europa League.

That relative lack of activity didn't affect his standing with the USMNT, with Turner continuing in his role as the starting goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and through this summer at the Concacaf Nations League. The U.S. won the latter competition, defeating Canada 2-0 in the final.

Turner seemingly came out of nowhere in terms of his rise through the professional ranks, beginning his career with the New England Revolution in 2016 after playing collegiately at Fairfield University. By 2018, he was the starting goalkeeper for the Revs and was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.

The Park Ridge, New Jersey native made his international debut in 2021 and has gone on to make 32 appearances with the U.S.