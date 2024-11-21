Transfer rumors, news: Man United exploring Kolo Muani loan

Open Extended Reactions

While Jonathan David looks set to remain at Lille this winter, Manchester United plot a surprise January move for another Ligue 1 forward. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

- Manchester United have initiated contact with Paris Saint-Germain to express their interest in striker Randal Kolo Muani, Le10Sport reports. The report says that United are keen to secure a loan deal in January which would last until the end of the current season. With talks set to rumble on, the final decision could rest with Kolo Muani, who has started just one of PSG's last seven league games. United currently lack the finances to complete a permanent transfer of the 25-year-old, but with Ruben Amorim said to be a big fan of his, a winter loan move may yet be on the cards.

- Jonathan David won't leave Lille this winter despite strong interest from Bayern Munich, Florian Plettenberg has reported. With the Canadian also highly unlikely to sign a contract extension, all signs point to David becoming a free agent next summer. The 24-year-old won't be short of admirers if he does become a free agent, as the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are all said to be interested in signing him. The Canada international has scored 78 goals in 157 Ligue 1 matches since joining Lille in 2020.

- Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill is attracting interest from Rangers and several Serie A clubs, reports Ekrem Konur. Torino, Fiorentina and Lazio are all thought to be keen on signing the 28-year-old, who has impressed in the EFL Championship this season. Brownhill is set to become a free agent next summer once his current contract expires. He has been at Turf Moor since 2020, playing over 100 times for Burnley in the Premier League alone.

- Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has emerged as a possible loan target for Juventus this winter, reports Tuttosport. The left-back has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge by new manager Enzo Maresca, meaning he's now on the lookout for a new club. As such, Juve could soon test the waters with a January loan offer for Chilwell, one which would require Chelsea to continue paying a percentage of his €5 million-per-year salary.

- Achraf Hakimi has signed a multi-year contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, RMC Sport has revealed. The Morocco international has penned a five-year deal, keeping him at the Ligue 1 club until 2029. The 26-year-old joined PSG from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021 and has since played 133 times for the club in all competitions.