Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano will keep his job as coach of the Mexico national team after helping clinch the 2023 Gold Cup in an interim role, sources have told ESPN, with an official announcement coming as soon as this week.

Lozano, who stepped in as interim coach just days before the start of the Gold Cup in June after the firing of Diego Cocca, only had a contract that ran through the end of the tournament.

According to sources, the 44-year-old's work and connection with Mexico's players -- many of whom he previously managed in El Tri's bronze medal-winning Olympic run in Tokyo 2020 -- were a factor in keeping the coach that went on to lift the Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Panama in July's championship game.

Members of the national team reportedly backed Lozano for the permanent job and asked for him to continue his position as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

Following the Gold Cup title win last month, Lozano said: "It would be a dream to lead my national team in a World Cup, and even more in a World Cup where we'll be the home side."

After stints for managers Juan Carlos Osorio (2015-18), Gerardo "Tata" Martino (2019-22) and Cocca (2023) -- none of whom are from Mexico -- Lozano would become the first Mexican-born coach for El Tri on a non-interim basis since Miguel "Piojo" Herrera (2013-15).

In Liga MX, Lozano also has experience as a former manager of Queretaro and Necaxa.