Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Juventus can't agree on Vlahovic-Lukaku swap

Dusan Vlahovic's rumoured move to Chelsea looks to be off. sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Vlahovic-to-Chelsea deal collapses

Chelsea will not proceed with a swap deal for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic as the Italian club wants €40 million and Romelu Lukaku, per Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that Lukaku has already agreed terms with Juventus with a three-year deal but it remains in jeopardy with terms between two clubs yet to be agreed.

The West London club are reportedly eager to part ways with Lukaku, who is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans. The Belgium international spent last season on loan at Internazionale and has garnered little interest outside of Juventus.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with Vlahovic all summer, who endured a promising season with Juventus. The 23-year-old notched 14 goals in all competitions, attracting interest from across Europe in the process. The Blues are in the market for attacking reinforcements following Kai Havertz's departure to Arsenal.

However, despite a swap deal seemingly suiting all parties, Chelsea are left to consider alternative options. The Premier League giants are understood to be keen to balance the books this summer following a period of heavy spending.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are desperate to offload midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, with the Belgian's deal to Atalanta in jeopardy, report Calciomercato. The 22-year-old joined the Italian giants last summer, from Club Brugge, however, he registered just one assist in all competitions, with Milan now eager to cut their losses and part ways with De Ketelaere. While Atalanta were reported to be close to securing a deal for the midfielder, the report indicates that the two Italian clubs are struggling to reach an agreement, leaving De Ketelaere in limbo.

- Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech faces an uncertain future but has some interest from the big Turkish clubs, according to Rudy Galetti. The tweet suggests the Morocco international has been offered to several clubs in Turkey, including Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas. While the first two are reported to be considering the opportunity, Galatsarary's refusal has left the 30-year-old without a clear option.

- Bayern Munich have turned their attention to Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga as they eye goalkeeping reinforcements, per Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Bavarian club are in the market for a new goalkeeper, as they hunt for an understudy to Manuel Neuer, who has endured significant injury troubles over the past year. The report indicates that a deal for Sevilla's Yassine Bounou has fallen through, with Gerónimo Rulli also being considered despite a recent move to Ajax.

- Juventus are keen for midfielder Paul Pogba to depart to Saudi Arabia, according to Calciomercato. The report suggests that the Turin giants hope to offload the France international for €10m to the Saudi Pro League, or they will attempt to reduce his wages if a deal cannot be struck. Pogba made just 10 appearances last season, with injuries restricting the 30-year-old to the sidelines for the majority of the campaign, leaving the Italian outfit content to part ways with the former Manchester United playmaker.

- Chelsea are set to increase their efforts to strike a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that with the Blues set to miss out on the signature of Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, the West London club will look to land a deal for Olise, who has also attracted the attention of Manchester City. The Citizens are in the market for a Riyad Mahrez replacement following the Algerian's move to Al-Ahil. Olise is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026, meaning the Eagles are under little financial pressure to part ways with the 21-year-old.