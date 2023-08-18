Marissa Lordanic reacts to Australia's 3-1 loss to England in the semifinal of the 2023 Women's World Cup. (1:22)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australia centre-back Alanna Kennedy will miss the FIFA Women's World Cup third-place playoff against Sweden on Saturday after being ruled out due to "delayed concussion symptoms", team officials have announced.

Kennedy missed the 3-1 defeat to England in Wednesday's semifinal, which Football Australia said was due to "illness".

Clare Polkinghorne replaced Kennedy in the starting side that played England.

"Kennedy has been ruled out after subsequently exhibiting delayed concussion symptoms stemming from Australia's quarterfinal victory over France," Football Australia announced in a statement on Friday.

Australia will try to break further ground at the tournament by taking the bronze medal after reaching the semifinals for the first time.