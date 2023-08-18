Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández asked if reports suggesting Ansu Fati could join Real Madrid were a joke after Carlo Ancelotti refused to completely shut down a surprise move for the forward.

Fati, 20, has been in and out of the Barça side since recovering from a string of injuries last summer and has been frequently linked with a move away from the club.

This week, there has even been talk of a move across the Clásico divide, but Xavi says he still has a big role to play for Barça moving forward.

"Is that a joke or what?" the Barça boss said in a news conference on Friday when asked about Ancelotti not completely killing the rumours earlier in the day.

"I was very clear on Ansu last week. He is a massive asset to the club now and in the future. I can't be any more clear.

"I don't understand the debate being generated around him. He is a Barça player and we are counting on him. He is in good form and we are happy with his performances. We hope we can stop speaking about this now because it makes no sense."

Madrid coach Ancelotti had previously said: "What I can say is Ansu Fati is a young player with a lot of talent and he will have a great future, I'll stop there."

Fati scored 10 goals in 51 appearances last season, although was mostly used off the bench. He also came on as a substitute in Barça'a season-opening goalless draw at Getafe last weekend.

After bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old, a series of serious injuries have hampered his progress, leading Barça to consider whether a move, either on loan or permanently, could be better for him.

And while Xavi knocked back the Madrid links, he did say some tough decisions could be made before the transfer window closes with regards to departures because of the club's financial situation.

"We have a difficult situation with the fair-play issue," Xavi added. "It is a complex situation that we are struggling with.

"You can see it in the issue of registrations [Marcos Alonso, Iñaki Peña and Iñigo Martínez are not yet registered with LaLiga]. In the end, we will have to evaluate and focus on the priorities for the team and make decisions based on that."

Xavi also knocked back suggestions he does not get on with Deco, who was announced as Barça's new sporting director on Wednesday with Mateu Alemany set to follow Jordi Cruyff out of the club when the transfer window closes on Sept. 2.

"[Alemany's exit] is a decision taken by the club," Xavi explained. "We've been working well together on a day-to-day basis, like with Jordi previously.

"But that doesn't mean I'm speaking ill of Deco. I have a great relationship with him and have done since we were teammates. It's completely false that we don't get on.

"We've been working and talking with Deco for days. Debate over. We get on, he's well-qualified and knows the market well. He's a leader. I wish him luck because his success will also be ours."

The Barça coach also confirmed that defender Ronald Araújo is likely to be sidelined until after the September international break after getting injured in training on Thursday.

Barça face Cádiz on Sunday in their first LaLiga game at their temporary home in Montjuic, where they will play at the Olympic Stadium while Camp Nou is redeveloped.

Xavi will serve the first of a two-game touchline ban after getting sent off against Getafe last week and reflected that he needs to control his emotions better.

"We have to accept it, I can't say much more or generate more controversy," he said. "The anger has passed and I am focused on what I can control. Maybe I have to control myself more."