Gilberto Hernández played in the Panama league for Club Atlético Independiente. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Panama defender Gilberto Hernández has died after being shot in the city of Colón on Sunday, the Panama Football League said in a statement.

Hernández, 26, played for Club Atlético Independiente de La Chorrera and made two international appearances.

"The Panamanian Football League regrets the sad loss of Gilberto Hernández, a player for Club Atlético Independiente, in an isolated act of violence in the city of Colón, which also left several injured," the league said in their statement.

The Panama federation also issued a statement.

"The Panamanian Football Federation regrets the sad passing of Gilberto Hernandez...," FEPAFUT posted on social media.

"FEPAFUT extends its condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the entire CAI and Panamanian football family."

Local media reported that Hernández was killed in a shooting in Barrio Norte, Colón. Seven other people were injured.

In a statement on Monday, the national police confirmed the "apprehension of a citizen suspected of the murder of a football player, which occurred on Sunday ... in the province of Colón."