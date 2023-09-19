Son and Saka sat together ahead of Arsenal-Tottenham derby

Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka began the week sat together by the catwalk, but they'll end it facing off in the North London derby. TikTok @i_d

With the first North London derby of the Premier League season mere days away, local rivalry was seemingly put aside as stars from both sides of the Arsenal-Tottenham divide were spotted together this week.

Gunners forward Bukayo Saka and Spurs captain Son Heung-Min both made an appearance at London Fashion Week, attending Burberry's spring/summer 2024 show at Highbury Fields in Islington, located in the heart of Arsenal's home turf.

After arriving separately, the pair were seen sitting side-by-side in the front row, looking slightly awkward at their situation. The duo then shared a brief conversation while posing for photos as they waited for the show to begin.