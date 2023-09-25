Marsden: A long way to go between federation and Spain players (2:27)

Spain players Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez have been called as witnesses in the case against former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales, judicial sources have confirmed to EFE.

Barcelona duo Putellas and Paredes and Real Madrid goalkeeper Rodríguez will all testify via video link next Monday.

Rubiales is facing charges of sexual assault and coercion for forcing an unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso after Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20.

Prosecutors allege that he later pressured Hermoso and her relatives to speak out in his defence immediately when people criticised his behaviour.

On Monday, Hermoso's brother, Rafael, and one of the player's close friends appeared in court to give evidence against Rubiales.

Rubiales has already testified in Madrid, denying any wrongdoing during his first hearing on Sept. 15 as he was imposed with a restraining order to prevent him from coming within 200 metres of Hermoso.

The fallout from the events that followed Spain's World Cup win has shaken Spanish football, with the repercussions still being felt by the team during the current international break.

Despite Rubiales' resignation and the dismissal of coach Jorge Vilda, the majority of the players still refused to return to national team duty until the RFEF made further structural changes.

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) was forced to step in and, following a meeting last Tuesday, a series of changes were agreed and the players committed to playing this month's UEFA Nations League games, starting with Friday's 3-2 win against Sweden.

Ahead of Tuesday's game against Switzerland in Cordoba -- La Roja's first on home soil since being crowned world champions -- midfielder Aitana Bonmatí said things have started to improve.

"The first few days of this camp were difficult," the Barça midfielder said in a news conference on Monday. "We could not sleep or rest enough, we had anxiety, but as the days passed things have calmed down.

"We want to return to normality, knowing that there are still a lot of things to improve, which we have spoken about. We are committed to all these improvements and want to leave a good legacy for the generations that come next.

"And not just on a sporting level, but on a societal level as well. We want an egalitarian society in which men and women have the same rights."

Bonmati's club and international teammate Mariona Caldentey thanked captains Putellas and Paredes for their role in last week's meetings with the RFEF and the CSD.

"Those two have taken the brunt of the wear and tear," she said. "Above all in the days before [the Sweden game] with all the meetings.

"We weren't as involved as those two, who have been under the most demands. What those two have done is to be praised and we are grateful.

"After [the Switzerland] match, we hope things keep advancing and improving and we will keep fighting for that. We hope that what happened during this international break is never repeated again.

"We want to come back again in October and win again. We want to qualify for the Olympic Games [through the Nations League]. We want to come back with the conditions we deserve.

"The RFEF, CSD and players are committed to these changes to keep making advances. We hope everything is complied with and we can keep enjoying our football."

Meanwhile, new Spain coach Montse Tomé, who was previously Vilda's assistant, knocked back reports the players had demanded her dismissal.

"I never felt that was something that had been asked," she said. "Results will dictate my job in the end, I know that, but I never felt that one of the changes needed was for me to go.

"During the first days of this camp there was a strange atmosphere that had to be fixed. We have spoken, looked each other in the eyes and been honest to take steps forward.

"The players are professionals 100% and since beating Sweden you can see how happy they are. They enjoy playing football. The following days have been calmer and we are looking forward to the game on Tuesday."