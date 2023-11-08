Transfer Talk: Real Madrid no longer interested in Mbappe

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid withdraw from Mbappe race

Real Madrid are no longer interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, according to Cadena SER.

The LaLiga side have reportedly ended their pursuit of the 24-year-old and won't make a move for his signature if he decides to leave PSG as a free agent next summer due to three reasons.

As well as requiring a significant signing bonus, Mbappe is said to be willing to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu only if he earns a salary of €20 million per year, a figure that would be double the €9m per year in the contract of Jude Bellingham.

The club are also prioritising sticking to their transfer policy, in which they are looking to sign players of a younger age, with 17-year-old Endrick set to arrive in Spain's capital in 2024. Los Blancos also believe that the acquisition of Mbappe has the potential to cause division among the club and fans, which has led to them ruling themselves out of contention in the race for his signature.

Clubs from outside of LaLiga will be able to propose a pre-contract agreement to Mbappe in January, when his deal at the Parc des Princes will enter its final six months.

PAPER GOSSIP

- A move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is being considered by Barcelona, writes Rudy Galetti. The Blaugrana are reported to be considering a number of options as they look to find a central midfielder, but Kimmich is currently top of their wish list for next summer, when the 28-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

- Manchester United winger Antony isn't set to join a club in Brazil, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old has recently been linked with a switch to Flamengo, but the latest indicates that there is no chance of that happening in January, though Antony's teammate Jadon Sancho is expected to be moved on when the transfer market opens. Antony has made eight Premier League appearances this season.

- Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation of versatile Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto, writes Calciomercato. The 31-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract in January, and the Bianconeri will be able to propose a pre-contract agreement when his deal reaches that stage. The Blaugrana star's representatives are reported to be unsure of whether he will be handed a contract extension for manager Xavi Hernandez's side.

- Multiple clubs were interested in Wilfried Gnonto in the summer, and Leeds United would now be willing to move him on, reports Football Insider. Everton were one of the sides linked with the 20-year-old Italy international, who is reported to be available for transfer in January if his valuation set by the Championship club is met.

- Pachuca have proposed a new contract for defender Gustavo Cabral, reveals Cesar Luis Merlo. The 38-year-old's representatives are preparing to meet with the Liga MX club to discuss the details, with both parties positive that an agreement can be reached to extend his stay beyond next summer. Cabral has been a regular starter for Pachuca since joining from Celta Vigo in 2019.