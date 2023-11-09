Yengi earns Socceroos call-up, veterans dropped

Following Graham Arnold's confirmation that Volpato will play for Australia, Joey Lynch and Anna Harrington discuss how he fits into the Socceroos setup. (5:51)

Uncapped striker Kusini Yengi has earned a maiden Socceroos call-up for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine after a goal-laden switch to England.

Veterans Milos Degenek and Andrew Redmayne, however, have been dropped, alongside Tom Glover and forward Awer Mabil.

Goalkeeper Redmayne has had shaky form for Sydney FC, while defender Degenek has been used sparingly by Red Star Belgrade.

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold unveiled his squad for the qualification window in Melbourne on Thursday, with Jamie Maclaren, Joe Gauci and uncapped goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer rounding out four inclusions. Midfielder Riley McGree remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Yengi, 24, came into calculations for a debut after successfully adapting to life with Portsmouth. Arnold had pencilled Yengi in for the September window friendly against Mexico only for the talented striker to be sidelined with an ankle injury. The former Western Sydney Wanderers and Adelaide United frontman has five goals in eight games for Pompey after making the move overseas during the A-League Men offseason.

Arnold has no major injury concerns ahead of the November window where Australia will be expected to pick up two wins. Next Thursday's match against Bangladesh at AAMI Park is the Socceroos' first on home soil since facing Ecuador in March. Australia then face Palestine in Kuwait on Nov. 21.

"We've had the opportunity to test ourselves against some of world football's best in the last six months and our performances have shown just how effective we can be, learning a lot along the way," Arnold said.

Kusini Yengi has averaged a goal every 40 minutes in appearances across League One and Portsmouth's various cup competitions. Pompey/X

"It was a chance to grow as a group, providing opportunities to younger players in preparation for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualification cycle.

"Those performances have not only shown what we're capable of, but reinforced a strong belief within this group as we begin an extremely important period.

"It's important that we build and maintain a momentum that will see us be successful throughout this campaign and beyond."

FULL SOCCEROOS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan, Joe Gauci, Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Ryan Strain

Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill

Forwards: Brandon Borrello, Martin Boyle, Mitch Duke, Craig Goodwin, Jamie Maclaren, Sam Silvera, Kusini Yengi