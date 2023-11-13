Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Newcastle tracking Barca's Raphinha

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Raphinha linked with Premier League return

Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to Sport.

The Blaugrana are reported to be yet to make a decision over the 26-year-old's future amid a drop in form in LaLiga recently, with the two Premier League sides currently at the front of the queue if he becomes available for transfer.

Raphinha previously turned down a move to Stamford Bridge after deciding to join Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022, and despite interest emerging in his signature again in the summer, he had no desire to leave manager Xavi Hernandez's side after a campaign in which he scored seven goals from 36 matches to help win the league title.

While Barca sporting director Deco believes Raphinha can play a key role in the squad, it is said that the club hierarchy are prepared to consider offers for his signature at the end of the season if there are no signs of improvement in his current performances.

The Brazil international has scored two goals in 11 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is on the radar of Al Hilal, reveals Ben Jacobs. The 31-year-old is one of the latest players from the Premier League to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but the approach could be made next summer with the Saudi Pro League club believing that it will be difficult to persuade the Red Devils to part ways with him in the middle of the season.

- Real Madrid want Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies to be their first signing of next summer, according to Relevo. The LaLiga champions are reported to be keen on signing a left-sided defender, and he has been discussed by the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy during discussions over transfers for next season. Davies will enter the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

- RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Emil Forsberg wants to make the switch to the MLS, reveals the Daily Mail. It is reported the Bundesliga club are currently in talks with New York Red Bulls over a move in January. Forsberg, 32, has scored one goal in nine league appearances this season, and he also remains a regular starter for Sweden.

- An enquiry has been made by Juventus for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, says Fabrizio Romano. The Bianconeri are exploring a potential loan deal for the 23-year-old until the end of the season, in which the Premier League side would cover a proportion of his salary. Sancho is expected to leave Old Trafford when the transfer window opens.

- In more Manchester United news, manager Erik ten Hag plans to block any potential January exit for winger Antony, writes Football Insider. The 23-year-old has recently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but the latest indicates that Ten Hag remains a fan of him and will ensure that he remains with the squad beyond the winter transfer window. Antony joined the Red Devils for a fee in the region of £85 million in September 2022.