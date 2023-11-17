Gab & Juls debate why Barcelona are struggling to replicate their form from last season. (1:32)

Barcelona will take on Mexican giants Club América in a friendly match at Dallas' Cotton Bowl on Dec. 21, the LaLiga club announced Friday.

The game will be Barcelona's last before their winter break and is scheduled just one day after they are set to host Almería in LaLiga action.

It will be only the second time that Barcelona have played a friendly during the December window. On Dec. 14, 2021, the club traveled to Saudi Arabia to play Boca Juniors as a posthumous tribute to Diego Maradona.

Sources told ESPN last month that a proposed friendly in the U.S. was under evaluation by the coaching staff for either Dec. 21 or 22. Coach Xavi Hernandez was amenable to those dates as he is conscious of the club's need to bring in revenue, sources said.

Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona walk out ahead of their 2022 friendly against Juventus at the Cotton Bowl. Omar Vega/Getty Images

The match will be Barcelona's second visit to the 90,000-capacity Cotton Bowl stadium. They played Juventus in a friendly there in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona said proceeds from the game will be used to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Otis that struck Acapulco last month, killing at least 48 people.

América, who feature former Barça midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, have won more Liga MX titles than any other club. They have already secured first place in the 2023 Apertura standings ahead of the playoffs beginning later this month.

Information from ESPN's Jordi Blanco was used in this report.