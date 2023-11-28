Luciano Acosta has his 2023 MLS MVP award revealed to him by his family and FC Cincinnati teammates. (3:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Expansion team St. Louis City SC was one of four clubs with two players named to the 2023 MLS Best XI on Tuesday.

Defender Tim Parker and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Roman Bürki helped St. Louis break league records for wins and points by a first-year team, finishing atop the Western Conference at 17-12-5 (56 points).

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United and Nashville SC also had two players on the Best XI, voted on by members of the media, MLS players and technical staffs.

St. Louis City SC defender Tim Parker was named in the MLS Best XI team. Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The honorees represented eight nations and seven clubs, all of which made the MLS Cup Playoffs. There are eight first-time selections.

The 2023 MLS Best XI:

GOALKEEPER

Roman Burki (St. Louis City SC)

DEFENDERS

Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati)

Tim Parker (St. Louis City SC)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

FORWARDS

Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC)

Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United)

Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)