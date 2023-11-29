The "ESPN FC" crew react to Manchester United's 3-3 draw at Galatasaray that puts them on the brink of Champions League elimination. (2:35)

ISTANBUL -- Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has refused to blame André Onana despite two mistakes from the Cameroon goalkeeper contributing to a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday.

United's hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds are hanging by a thread after they twice gave up two-goal leads at Rams Park.

Ten Hag's team led 2-0 and 3-1 but Onana let in Hakim Ziyech free kicks either side of half-time to contribute to a result that leaves them bottom of Group A.

"He is OK," said Ten Hag.

"As I said, it is not about individuals. Of course, individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it, but it is always about the team.

"This team is good, all the players in the squad are good and deserve the best, to play for Manchester United, because they are brilliant players. And that counts for the whole squad."

United have not yet been eliminated from the Champions League despite winning just one of their five games, but their chances of reaching the round of 16 are slim.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Bayern 5 4 1 0 +5 13 2 - Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 -1 5 3 - Galatasaray 5 1 2 2 -2 5 4 - Man United 5 1 1 3 -2 4 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

They need to beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on matchday six and hope Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen draw. A win for either team will put United out.

They were impressive for large spells against Galatasaray, but their defensive vulnerability has meant only Antwerp have conceded more goals in this year's group stage.

"I think as a team we played very well," added Ten Hag.

"We win and lose together. You see the progress in this team. I take many positives from this game. Some mistakes, we played like I want my team to play. It was enjoyable to watch that: proactive, dynamic, brave and we scored great goals.

"Even after we had some setbacks, we kept going until the end and we should have won with big chances from Scott McTominay and Facundo Pellistri. Of course, I am disappointed because we should have managed the game better, we will learn from that."