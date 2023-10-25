What teams need to qualify from Champions League groups

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Champions League has reached the halfway stage, with all eight groups starting to take shape.

This is the final season of the multigroup format, before it becomes a 36-team competition with all clubs in one league table.

We take a look at who can seal their places on matchday four, and how the qualification picture looks.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 16, the third-placed clubs drop into the Europa League knockout playoff round, and those who finish bottom are eliminated.

Tiebreakers:

1) Points

2) Head-to-head points in games involving the tied teams

3) Goal difference in head-to-head matches involving the tied teams

4) Goals scored in head-to-head matches involving the tied teams

-- If the above tiebreaker initially involves 3 or 4 teams, it is reapplied to resolve any remaining tiebreaker among fewer clubs

5) Goal difference in all group matches

6) Goals scored in all group matches

7) Away goals scored in all group matches

8) Wins in all group matches

9) Away wins in all group matches

10) Disciplinary points

11) UEFA club coefficient.

This page will be updated throughout the final rounds of the group stage.

Barcelona have one foot in the round of 16. DAX Images/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Group permutations

Group A

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 8: Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray, FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester United

Nov. 29: Galatasaray vs. Manchester United, Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhagen

Dec. 12: Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Bayern 3 3 0 0 +4 9 2 - Galatasaray 3 1 1 1 -1 4 3 - Man United 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4 - Copenhagen 3 0 1 2 -2 1 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

Bayern have a 100% record after the first three group games and will qualify with a win or draw at home to Galatasaray on matchday four.

The other three teams in the group are separated by just three points. The results of the three games involving these teams will decide the final placings.

FC Copenhagen are bottom but are the only one of the three with two home games left to play. Man United's only remaining home fixture is against Bayern.

play 1:08 Fjortoft: Man United's 1st half was worst I've seen them play Jan Age Fjortoft isn't convinced this is the beginning of a Manchester United turnaround despite a 1-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen.

Group B

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 8: Arsenal vs. Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven vs. Lens

Nov. 29: Sevilla vs. PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal vs. Lens

Dec. 12: PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal, Lens vs. Sevilla

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Arsenal 3 2 0 1 +4 6 2 - Lens 3 1 2 0 1 5 3 - Sevilla 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 - PSV 3 0 2 1 -4 2 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

A very tight group with Arsenal and Lens in the top two places, but with no club pulling away to dominate.

Arsenal have two home games to play, so they will be clear favourites to rubber-stamp their place in the round of 16.

Lens, however, have two away games up next, at PSV and Arsenal, with the final group game against Sevilla in France shaping up to be crucial.

Group C

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 8: Napoli vs. Union Berlin, Real Madrid vs. Braga

Nov. 29: Braga vs. Union Berlin, Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Dec. 12: Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid, Napoli vs. Braga

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 +3 9 2 - Napoli 3 2 0 1 1 6 3 - Braga 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4 - Union Berlin 3 0 0 3 -3 0 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

Real Madrid have one foot in the round of 16 after winning all three group games so far. They will secure their place on Matchday 4 with a win or draw at home to Braga.

Napoli are in second, and can take a huge step to the knockout rounds with a victory at home to Union Berlin. That, coupled with a defeat for Braga in Madrid, would leave Napoli requiring one point from their final two fixtures.

Braga's hopes do look slim. If the Portuguese team lose at Real Madrid, and Napoli beat Union Berlin, they would need to win both their remaining games to have any chance of going through.

Union Berlin will be out if they draw or lose in Napoli.

play 1:50 Hislop on Bellingham's winner: He's so calm under pressure Shaka Hislop praises Jude Bellingham for scoring another winning goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Group D

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 8: Real Sociedad vs. Benfica, FC Salzburg vs. Internazionale

Nov. 29: Benfica vs. Internazionale, Real Sociedad vs. FC Salzburg

Dec. 12: Internazionale vs. Real Sociedad, FC Salzburg vs. Benfica

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Real Sociedad 3 2 1 0 +3 7 2 - Inter 3 2 1 0 +2 7 3 - Salzburg 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4 - Benfica 3 0 0 3 -4 0 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

Real Sociedad and Inter Milan are in a strong position at the halfway stage on seven points. If both teams win on Matchday 4 they will be through to the round of 16.

Realistically, FC Salzburg must avoid defeat to Inter to stay in contention (indeed, they will be out if both Inter and Real Sociedad win.) They do have two home games still to play, and victory over the Serie A side in Austria would put them right back in contention.

Benfica are bottom of the table and while they will still be in contention mathematically with a draw if Inter lose on matchday four, realistically they must beat Real Sociedad to stand any chance. They will be eliminated with a defeat.

Groups E to H will be added after the third round of fixtures on Wednesday.

Group E

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 7: Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic, Lazio vs. Feyenoord

Nov. 28: Lazio vs. Celtic, Feyenoord vs. Atletico Madrid

Dec. 13: Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio, Celtic vs. Feyenoord

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Feyenoord 3 2 0 1 +3 6 2 - Atletico 3 1 2 0 +1 5 3 - Lazio 3 1 1 1 -1 4 4 - Celtic 3 0 1 2 -3 1 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

Another group where it's exceptionally tight, but leaders Feyenoord can put themselves on the brink of qualifying for the round of 16 by winning away to Lazio.

With Lazio and Feyenoord playing each other, Atletico know that a home win over Celtic will solidify their place in the top two.

Celtic will be eliminated if they lose at Atletico and Feyenoord beat Roma.

Group F

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 7: Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United, AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Nov. 28: AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United

Dec. 13: Newcastle United vs. AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 - PSG 3 2 0 1 +2 6 2 - Newcastle 3 1 1 1 +2 4 3 - Dortmund 3 1 1 1 -1 4 4 - Milan 3 0 2 1 -3 2 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

No team can qualify on Matchday 4, but PSG top the group with six points -- with only one home game remaining, against Newcastle.

A victory in Milan puts PSG in a great position -- especially if there's a winner in the Dortmund vs. Newcastle tie (which would also put the Serie A side almost out of contention.)

If Dortmund can win at home to Newcastle they will be in a position of real strength, three points clear of the Magpies and holding the head to head over them.

play 0:42 Why Burley was surprised by Dortmund in win over Newcastle Craig Burley recaps Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win at Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Group G

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 7: Manchester City vs. Young Boys, Red Star Belgrade vs. RB Leipzig

Nov. 28: Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig

Dec. 13: RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys, Red Star Belgrade vs. Manchester City

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Man City 3 3 0 0 +6 9 2 - Leipzig 3 2 0 1 +2 6 3 - Young Boys 3 0 1 2 -4 1 4 - Red Star 3 0 1 2 -4 1 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

Man City are all but through to the round of 16, and will secure it with a win at home to Young Boys. A draw will also be enough if Red Star lose or draw vs. RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig will qualify on Matchday 4 with a win at Red Star Belgrade if Young Boys draw or lose at Man City.

Realistically, Red Star and Young Boys must win next time out to stay in contention.

play 1:21 Why Barcelona is a 'story of the youngsters' right now Craig Burley heaps praise on Fermin Lopez and the young Barcelona side that beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Group H

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 7: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona, FC Porto vs. Antwerp

Nov. 28: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Antwerp, Barcelona vs. FC Porto

Dec. 13: Antwerp vs. Barcelona, FC Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Group H GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Barcelona 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 - FC Porto 3 2 0 1 +4 6 3 - Shakhtar 3 1 0 2 -2 3 4 - Antwerp 3 0 0 3 -9 0 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

Barcelona are all but through to the round of 16. They can seal it on Matchday 4 with a win or draw at Shakhtar Donetsk.

FC Porto are second, and a win at home to Antwerp almost gets them over the line. A victory, coupled with a defeat for Shakhtar, would leave Porto requiring one point from their last two games.

If Shakhtar lose to Barca, and Porto beat Antwerp, they would need to win both their remaining games to have any chance of going through.

Antwerp will be out if they draw or lose at Porto.