Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will continue to back André Onana as his first-choice goalkeeper and still believes it was the right decision to bring him in after the departure of David De Gea last summer, a source has told ESPN.

Onana made two costly mistakes in the 3-3 draw against Galatasaray at Rams Park in Istanbul to leave United's Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

It is not the first time the 27-year-old has made a blunder during a difficult start to his first season at Old Trafford but, according to a source, Ten Hag believes the £43 million ($53m) summer signing from Inter Milan will turn things around.

A source has told ESPN that Ten Hag is likely to keep faith with Onana for the Premier League trip to Newcastle on Saturday, unless the stopper makes it clear he wants to be taken out of the firing line.

Onana was brought in during the transfer window to replace De Gea, who spent more than a decade as United's No.1.

Onana's struggles have led to some fans calling for De Gea to return but Ten Hag, according to a source, believes the benefits of signing the former Ajax goalkeeper far outweigh the negatives because his style is better suited to the way the Dutchman wants his team to play.

Ten Hag was impressed with Onana's pass out of the back which led to Alejandro Garnacho putting United 1-0 up against Galatasaray before his errors.

United will go out of the Champions League at the group stage for the second time in four seasons if they fail to beat Bayern Munich, who have already qualified as winners of Group A.

They will progress to the round of 16 if they beat Bayern and Galatasaray draw with FC Copenhagen. A third place finish in the group will see United drop into the Europa League while finishing bottom will mean Ten Hag's exit European competition before Christmas.