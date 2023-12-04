Can Malawi's Chawinga guide PSG to the French title ahead of Lyon?

Open Extended Reactions

Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga found top form for Paris Saint-Germain in November to claim first place in the African Women's Power Rankings.

Chawinga is joined in the top 10 by players from Zambia, Nigeria and Morocco. In addition, there are one apiece from Lesotho and Botswana who each starred for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns in their CAF Women's Champions League (CAF WCL) victory.

1. Tabitha Chawinga, Paris Saint-Germain

Chawinga had already started well at PSG in October after signing on loan from Wuhan Jiangda. However, November was the month which saw the Malawi star reach full flow.

The striker scored a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Dijon and was on the scoresheet again in the 4-1 victory over Montpellier.

PSG will need all the help they can get from Chawinga after losing 1-0 to league title rivals Lyon on October 1, while she was still settling in.

The title race will likely be an epic battle between PSG and Lyon again, but city rivals Paris FC are also in the mix so far after a strong start to the season.

2. Barbra Banda, Shanghai Shengli

Another African player who earned a crucial hat-trick this month was Banda, who did so in Zambia's 6-0 drubbing of Angola, scoring twice right before half-time and then again in the 64th minute.

After that convincing win in the first leg of their second round WAFCON qualifying tie, Zambia are all but through to the tournament, which they reached the semi-finals of in 2022.

For her club, Banda scored a stunning goal on the half-volley from the edge of the box in a 2-1 win over Wuhan Jiangda, handing the league leaders their first defeat of the season.

3. Asisat Oshoala, Barcelona

Oshoala scored twice for Barcelona in a 6-0 Liga F drubbing of Villarreal and also found the back of the net in a 5-0 UEFA Women's Champions League win over Benfica after coming off the bench.

As usual, she is scoring at close to a goal per game despite the stiff competition for minutes within the Barça squad. Oshoala has five league goals in seven appearances, including only two starts, to add to her Champions League goal in her lone appearance in that competition so far in 2023-24.

4. Gift Monday, UD Tenerife

Monday had yet to find the net this season in Liga F for Granadilla Tenerife until her brace against Atlético Madrid saw her side seal three points in a major upset.

She then followed that up with a goal in Nigeria's 5-0 WAFCON qualifying win against Cape Verde, scoring the second goal for the Super Falcons in the 25th minute.

Tenerife are eighth in Liga F after 10 games, while Nigeria are all but assured of a passage to the WAFCON, which they have won 11 times in 14 competitions despite South Africa claiming the prize last time.

5. Racheal Kundananji, Madrid CFF

Kundananji, like her compatriot Banda, was on song for both club and country in November.

She scored the opener for Madrid in a 4-3 win over Levante Las Planas, capitalising on an assist from Ana González for a goal that proved decisive in getting the three points.

For Zambia, Kundananji got on the scoresheet in the win over Angola and also combined well with Banda throughout the game, helping her complete her hat-trick.

6. Uchenna Kanu, Racing Louisville

Kanu was a standout player for Nigeria in their 5-0 WAFCON qualifying win over Cape Verde, scoring twice before half-time. She netted the opener in the seventh minute and then effectively put the game in the bag with the third goal in stoppage time.

Kanu played a limited role in the past NWSL season for Racing Louisville after joining them from Mexican side Tigres UANL, so the star performance against Cape Verde will have given her confidence a much-needed boost as she looks to recover her fine goalscoring form from the previous two years.

7. Rasheedat Ajibade, Atlético Madrid

Kanu and Monday were not the only key offensive players for Nigeria who were struggling for goals until recently. Rasheedat Ajibade had also been battling to find the net at Atlético Madrid until she broke her deadlock with strikes in each of her last two appearances for them.

Through her drought, Ajibade was already finding other ways of contributing to the team, including providing an assist for Lucía Moral in the 2-1 defeat to UD Tenerife.

However, she got back amongst the goals at the perfect moment, scoring the second goal in Atléti's 4-1 derby win over Madrid CFF, having assisted Sheila Guijarro for the first.

Ajibade then followed that up with the opener in the 2-0 win over Granada, with the team finishing the month in fourth place. Barcelona are already running away with the title after 10 wins from 10 games, but it's a tight battle for second place thereafter and Atléti only trail current second-placed side Real Madrid by two points.

8. Rosella Ayane, Tottenham Hotspur

Ayane's role in the Tottenham squad this year has not been as prominent as it was in the latter stages of last season. However, she scored twice in the 3-0 League Cup win over Bristol City.

The Morocco international is used predominantly as a goal-poacher for the national team, but for Spurs, she has played a more creative role and only occasionally been amongst the scorers.

After winning the penalty which led to Kit Graham opening the scoring, Ayane calmly slotted home for the second and third goals of the game against Bristol City to take home the Player of the Match award and make a strong case for more league minutes.

9. Boitumelo Rabale, Mamelodi Sundowns

Rabale, the captain of the Lesotho women's national team, has become the engine of a Mamelodi Sundowns side that continues to dominate African women's club football.

Since the inaugural edition of the CAF WCL in 2021, Sundowns have reached the final on all three occasions and emerged as champions twice. They won back their title this year in dominant fashion with a 3-0 win over Sporting Casablanca in the final.

Rabale not only scored in that match but was also a key creative force for Sundowns throughout the tournament, walking away with the Player of the Tournament award.

10. Refilwe Tholakele, Mamelodi Sundowns

Botswana's Tholakele won the Golden Boot at the CAF WCL with five goals, including two in the final against Sporting Casablanca.

Tholakele opened the scoring in the 21st minute, and then after Rabale's penalty in the 24th, she put the icing on the cake in the 78th minute with the goal which clinched the CAF WCL title's return to South Africa after Moroccan club AS FAR had won last season.