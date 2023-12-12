Gab Marcotti explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued for ¢1B, and why it's unlikely to be successful. (2:06)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th goal of the year in Al Nassr's King's Cup quarterfinal win over rivals Al Shabab on Monday.

The 38-year-old reached the milestone as he scored Al Nassr's fourth goal in their 5-2 victory.

The Portugal forward last scored 50 goals in a calendar year in 2017 when he netted 53 times for Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 16 goals in 15 Saudi Pro League games this season but his side trail league leaders Al Hilal by seven points as the season reaches its halfway point.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, seven points behind leaders Al Hilal. Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ronaldo played the 1,200th match of his professional career last Friday as he registered a goal and an assist in Al Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al Riyadh.

The former Manchester United forward has scored 869 goals in his career.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr will face off against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup on Feb. 1, 2024, it was confirmed on Monday.

Messi and Ronaldo have faced off 36 times through the years in matches for club and country, with Messi's teams winning 16, Ronaldo's teams winning 11 and nine ending as a draw. The Argentine forward has 22 goals and 11 assists in those matches; Ronaldo has 21 goals and one assist.

Al Nassr will host Steven Gerrad's Al Ettifaq in their next Saudi Pro League fixture on Dec. 22.