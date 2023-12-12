Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Chelsea's poor run of results despite their expensive squad. (1:58)

Chelsea captain Reece James faces a fresh spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday.

James picked up the injury in the 2-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, after initially returning in October from months out due to a hamstring issue. He has made just eight appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea said in a statement: "Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment... The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park, and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury. Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham."

The club did not say when James is expected to return.

James has made 146 appearances for Chelsea since graduating from the club's academy and making his senior debut 2019. He also enjoyed a spell at Wigan Athletic.