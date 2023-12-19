Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not interested in discussing Liverpool's title credentials before a busy Christmas period. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have full faith in forward Darwin Núñez, and don't doubt he will succeed as their main No. 9, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said on Tuesday.

Núñez has scored seven goals in all competitions this campaign, already half of what he managed in the entirety of last season. But he has also been guilty of squandering several scoring opportunities.

Despite the relatively small goal return for a central striker, Lijnders is confident the best is yet to come from the Uruguay international.

"Darwin is full of desire, you see this in each game," Lijnders said ahead of their Carabao Cup quarterfinal against West Ham on Wednesday.

"If we only would judge players on the goals this would be so unfair because in our way, always when we reach our targets or when we were there to compete, it's always about the collective.

"I feel there's a good connection between [Mohamed Salah] and Darwin for example, the way they see each other, assist each other."

Núñez has five assists in the Premier League this season, with Liverpool second on the table, one point behind Arsenal.

Darwin Núñez has scored four league goals so far this season. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"I feel above everything that Darwin is playing a much better season than last year. The way how he defends for the team... how he controls the centre [of the pitch] and at the same time put pressure [on]," Lijnders said.

"He helps us a lot when we are deep and we can play with him as a reference, he does that much better."

There have been glimpses of the 24-year-old's potential, including his two late goals which helped Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 in August.

"He's learning. We have this discussion often: this guy is full of fire and that's what our stadium likes. That's what we need as well to lead the line in this way. He can only get better and as always with goals, if you create a lot, the goals will come naturally," Lijnders added.

"He feels our trust, that's the thing that we can give him. Like I said, If you were not creating [chances] that would be much worse."

Lijnders said West Ham's visit will provide another test for a new look Liverpool side, with a place in the League Cup semifinals up for grabs.

"If you want to build a team who really can compete you need to play finals," he said.

"That's why this Carabao Cup is so important because you play already in January a semifinal. To grow, to make this step, that's massive.

"The most important thing is the boys, our players, they have ambition to win, they want more trophies. A few of the big [players] left who had this ambition, this passion to put every day in place certain standards.

"I feel this team, they want it even more. It's really nice to see them grow in this way."