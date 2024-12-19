Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi posted a picture with his World Cup trophy on Wednesday, the second anniversary of Argentina's win. @SC_ESPN

Argentina have finished 2024 as the No. 1 men's team in the world for the second straight year according to FIFA rankings.

There were only limited changes in the rankings published on Thursday with just 21 international matches taking place since the previous standings were released in November.

Argentina, who won the Copa América in July, signed off the year in top spot ahead of France, with European champions Spain completing the podium.

The rest of the top 10 was unchanged: In order, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Germany.

FIFA said that Angola, who played the most matches in 2024, registered the biggest progression over the last 12 months, going up 32 spots to reach 85th.

The next rankings will be published in April.