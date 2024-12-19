Rob Dawson believes that Marcus Rashford might have to stay at Manchester United after revealing that none of the major European clubs are interested in signing him. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Nuno Mendes to fix their issues at left-back, while Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov has attracted interest from Manchester City, PSG and Atletico Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Man United ownership: Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases stake

- Wolves hire Vitor Pereira as new boss after Gary O'Neil exit

- Barcelona appeal to court for Olmo registration - source

Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov is attracting attention ahead of the window. Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov has attracted interest from Manchester City, PSG and Atletico, according to L'Équipe. Khusanov, 20, has established himself as a key player this season but the Uzbekistan international could be allowed to depart in January if a fee of €30m is offered. Tottenham, Newcastle, Leicester and RB Leipzig have also been linked with him.

- Manchester United remain "strongly interested" in Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes, Florian Plettenberg has revealed. While the Ligue 1 giants are pushing to extend his contract beyond 2026, Mendes is in no rush to pen a new deal. The Portugal international, alongside AC Milan's Theo Hernández, is considered an alternative transfer option for United if Alphonso Davies chooses to remain at Bayern Munich. According to Plettenberg, Mendes has "many top suitors" around Europe.

- Fulham and Manchester City are eyeing a surprise swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson in January. Fulham are leading the race, per The Independent, but Caught Offside says City are keen to find a backup for Erling Haaland. The Republic of Ireland international has struggled for game time this season, which has alerted the attention of several Premier League sides to a possible loan move. Ferguson, 20, has scored just once in the Premier League this season, and has generally played second fiddle to João Pedro.

- The future of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford remains uncertain as he has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. New manager Ruben Amorim has dropped Rashford from his recent squads and The Telegraph reports that clubs in Saudi Arabia are working on a possible deal. TBR claims that Atletico Madrid could make a loan move for the England international, while Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has played down the prospects of a January transfer.

- Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looks set to leave the club, just six months after signing from Leicester. The 26-year-old was tipped to become a key player under his former boss Enzo Maresca but has rarely been used and now Caught Offside claims that Arsenal could offer him a way out. The Gunners are not the only ones who are monitoring the situation though, with Leicester City, Fulham, Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, and Manchester United all listed as interested.

- Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Real Valladolid winger Raúl Moro, says Sport. Moro, 22, is available for around €10m and has scored three goals and managed one assist in 16 games since moving to Spain from Lazio last summer.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Mark Ogden explores a potential move to Man United for Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes.

Manchester United's January transfer business is likely to be restricted due to the club being close to the limit of their expenditure under the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), but despite the challenges United face, they will still look to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad and left-back is a priority for reinforcement. At 22 and having played under Amorim at Sporting CP, Paris Saint-Germain's Mendes would seem an obvious fit for United who need a reliable option on the left side of defence, and potentially as a left wing-back, due to Luke Shaw's ongoing fitness issues and Tyrell Malacia only just back in action after almost a season-and-a-half on the sidelines with a knee injury. But having missed over 50 games for PSG and Portugal due to injury since Nov. 22, Mendes has his own chequered fitness record, so the risks to United in making a move for him are clear. If United offload Marcus Rashford in January, it would hand Amorim a significant financial boost to add to his squad and Mendes would be an option. But United have signed too many players in recent years with question marks over their fitness, so they would be likely to pursue a more reliable option than Mendes.

OTHER RUMORS

- Corinthians director confirms talks to sign Orlando Pride star Marta in 2025, saying: "I'll do whatever I can to bring her in." (ESPN Brasil)

- Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney will leave on a free transfer in the summer as he won't be offered a new deal. (Athletic)

- Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar, 29, is looking to leave the club in January and Tottenham are a possible option. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Lamine Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, is waiting to receive a call from Barcelona to begin negotiations over a new contract for the Spain starlet, as his terms expire in June 2026. (Sport).

- Gabriel Jesus says he remains fully focused on playing for Arsenal amid rumors that he is a target of former club Palmeiras. (ESPN Brasil)

- Former Real Madrid and PSG star Sergio Ramos has turned down an offer from Boca Juniors. Boca wanted Ramos, 38, to strengthen their team for 2025 and compete with them at the Club World Cup. The ex-Spain captain has reportedly turned down offers from clubs all over the world, including Brazilian, Turkish and Saudi Arabia outfits. (TyC)

- Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso says he is focusing on the present amid reports that he is on AC Milan's radar. The United States international has been included by AC Milan in a shortlist of potential midfield signings in January, but said: "The truth is that I end up not thinking so much about my future because it depends on the now. Now I am very happy at Betis, enjoying, playing and helping as much as I can." (Marca)

- Juventus are not planning on letting Kenan Yıldız depart. In recent weeks, the Turkey international has been linked with a €40m exit following his electric start to the campaign. However, the Italian side regard Yıldız as a key player in the club's long-term rebuilding project. (Nicolo Schira)

- AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala is requesting more than €10m per year to join Galatasaray this winter. (Rudy Galetti)

- Marseille, VfB Stuttgart, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all monitoring 30-year-old forward Miguel Almirón, who Newcastle United are keen to offload next month. (The Sun)

- League One side Wrexham are showing interest in signing Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford, 31. (TEAMtalk)