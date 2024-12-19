Following Gabriel Jesus' hat trick vs. Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, Steve Nicol discusses whether the Brazilian should get a start this weekend for Arsenal in the Premier League. (1:43)

Bukayo Saka has insisted Arsenal are "not scared" of the pressure that comes with attempting to win the club's first Premier League title in 20 years.

Arsenal have fallen just short in the last two seasons, finishing second to Manchester City on both occasions.

Saka played a key part in both of those campaigns and is determined to lift a major trophy with his boyhood club. He told BBC Sport the side are enjoying the challenge in front of them.

"We're not scared. The last two seasons we've competed for the league and come very close," Saka said.

"We're also back in the Champions League, we have some experience there now, so we feel we're ready to compete for every trophy.

"We really want to take that next step and try to win something."

Saka, who has also suffered heartbreak at the last hurdle with England in two European Championship finals, said past failures are spurring him on to reach success in the near future.

Bukayo Saka has said Arsenal have no fear in their pursuit of winning the Premier League. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"It's horrible, I'll be honest," Saka said. "It's just that extra fuel for me and extra motivation. I want to get it over the line this season and try to lift the trophy, for sure.

"You work the whole season and you're so close, you've literally got one hand on the trophy, you're in the final or you're right there to win the Premier League, or whatever trophy you're competing for that season, and then you don't win it. It's like the whole year's work and nothing to show for it.

"I know you can be proud of the season and evolution and development, but that's why more than ever we want to take the next step and win."