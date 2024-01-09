Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Martial set to depart Man United

Sky Sports believes Manchester United striker Anthony Martial's time at the club is "coming to an end" in January, with Fenerbahce currently favourites to land the Frenchman either on loan or a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old is entering the last six months of his contract at United, and though the Reds have the option to extend for a further year, it doesn't look as though he figures in manager Erik ten Hag's long-term plans.

The Reds' boss earlier this week suggested that talks of an extension were underway, but it would now appear that any such discussions would be for United to protect their investment and avoid losing Martial for nothing in the summer. The club may plan to trigger his extension and then let him leave on loan, with a view to a permanent departure.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

Fenerbahce would prefer to sign Martial on a permanent deal in January and are hoping to get away with a low bid given that Martial is out of contract in six months, plus the two clubs have a good relationship. The Turkish club already submitted an offer of £6.8 million earlier in the week.

Martial joined United in 2015 from AS Monaco, and he has scored 90 goals and added 55 assists across 317 appearances for the Red Devils.

Inter Milan and West Ham United have also expressed interest in the French forward.

Anthony Martial is set to depart Manchester United after nine years of service. (Photo by Danehouse Photography Ltd/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur scouts are keeping a keen eye on Blackburn Rovers' rising star Adam Wharton, according to Football Insider. The 19-year-old has been watched on several occasions, with Crystal Palace and Everton also said to be interested in the highly rated midfielder. Spurs feel that Wharton, an England U20 international, is a star in the making, but they may have to part with a significant fee after Wharton recently signed a contract extension that would keep him at Ewood Park until 2028. Wharton is versatile and can play anywhere across the midfield, and he's already closing in on his 50th appearance for the Championship club.

- Despite being contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until 2027, striker Hugo Ekitike could be moving on to pastures new in the January transfer window, if either Wolfsburg and Wolverhampton Wanderers get their way. That's reported by French outlet L'Equipe who believe the 21-year-old is on the verge of a switch across Europe. Wolfsburg have already approached the Parisiens about a loan deal with an option for a permanent deal, while Wolves have also sounded out the French club about a similar situation. Ekitike hasn't figured for PSG since the opening day of the season, and he's said to be out of favour with the club's management after he refused to entertain a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt that saw Randal Kolo Muani move in the opposite direction.

- Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is expected to travel to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs earlier today, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old will join Dortmund on a loan deal after completing his medical, which is set for Wednesday, with the German club covering his salary during his stay. The Dutchman turned down a permanent move to Burnley in the summer after having helped the Clarets win the Championship, playing 39 games, scoring four goals and setting up a further six. The Blues hope he'll get plenty of game time in the Bundesliga.

- While it's widely expected that defender Radu Dragusin will join Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa in January, Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Bayern Munich haven't given up hope of signing the 21-year-old centre-back. Spurs and Genoa are said to be close to agreeing a transfer fee of €25m plus add-ons, but Bayern remain in the hunt. Though the German giants have yet to submit an official bid or reach any kind of verbal agreement with either club or player, sporting director Christoph Freund remains in contact with all parties and is monitoring the situation.

- Renato Sanches is currently on loan at Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, but Olympiacos and Beskitas are both said to be checking in on his situation, reports Ekrem Konur. The report says that Sanches' move to Italy hasn't gone well, with manager Jose Mourinho questioning the 26-year-old's fitness and the Portuguese player still attracting interest from other clubs. Roma's current deal means they have an option to buy, which would be triggered if Sanches plays in 55% of the club's matches throughout the season. That remains highly unlikely, given his current form.