Atlético Madrid are close to signing Juventus forward Moise Kean on loan for the rest of the season, sources have told ESPN.

Kean, 23, has given the green light to join the LaLiga side after an agreement was reached between both teams.

His arrival in Madrid will not be dependent on Ángel Correa's departure. Atlético are in negotiations with Al Ittihad over Correa's sale and are waiting for the Saudi Pro League champions to improve their initial bid of €10 million ($10.9m), according to ESPN sources.

Given the injury struggles of former Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this season, Kean's signing will help improve the depth of Atlético attacking options. It will also allow coach Diego Simeone to rest regular starters Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata.

Moise Kean's signing will bolster the attacking options at coach Diego Simeone's disposal. Getty

Kean, who did not feature in Juventus' 3-0 league win at Lecce on Sunday, has not scored in 12 league appearances for the Turin club this season.

Atlético are also working on completing the signing of goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid Bucharest. The Romania international will replace Ivo Grbic, who has requested to leave Atlético and will reportedly join Sheffield United on a permanent transfer.

Atlético defenders Javi Galán and Caglar Söyüncü could also leave the Metropolitano in this transfer window and their departures would allow the club to sign a defensive midfielder.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone has already requested to strengthen that position in the summer and the club is looking at feasible options before the transfer window closes on Jan. 31.