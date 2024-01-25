Sam Mewis shares what she has noticed as the biggest difference between the NWSL and European football. (1:02)

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) released its 2024 schedule Thursday, including the inaugural match at the Kansas City Current's CPKC Stadium against the Portland Thorns to open the regular season on March 16.

The match will also be the first NWSL match to air on ABC as part of a four-year media rights deal announced last November.

In total, 121 matches will be shown across the league's new broadcast partners -- ESPN, Prime Video, ION network and CBS/Paramount+.

Additionally, the NWSL announced that all remaining matches will be available on the league's first direct-to-consumer streaming platform, NWSL+.

Ahead of the regular season, reigning NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC -- bolstered by the offseason arrivals of U.S. internationals Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett -- will take on 2023 NWSL Shield winner San Diego Wave FC in the NWSL Challenge Cup on March 15.

The 2024 season will see the debut of Bay FC in the San Francisco area and the return of Utah Royals FC.

All 14 teams will compete in 26 regular-season matches, concluding on the weekend of Nov. 1-3 ahead of the NWSL playoffs. Unlike last year, all teams will not play their final regular-season games simultaneously.

Eight clubs will progress to the playoffs, beginning with the quarterfinal round on Nov. 9-10. The NWSL championship will take place Nov. 23.