Cameroon coach Rigobert Song denied any new rift with goalkeeper André Onana, who was dropped for their last match at the Africa Cup of Nations finals and could be on the bench again on Saturday for the round-of-16 tie against Nigeria.

Onana had walked out on Cameroon during the World Cup finals in Qatar 14 months ago after a row with Song but returned to the team in September to help them qualify for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

He was allowed to miss Cameroon's first match to play for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 14 but played in the Indomitable Lions' second Group C game against Senegal, conceding three goals before being dropped for their last group match against Gambia on Tuesday.

"I have no problem with my goalkeepers. They are all competitive and ready to respond when they need to play. There is no controversy. They get along very well," Song told a news conference on Friday, without saying whether Onana might be restored to the starting lineup for the round-of-16 game on Saturday.

Song said defence would be all-important against Nigeria, whose powerful attack is led by African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen.

"We have already conceded six goals and tomorrow we will find the formula to not concede," added Song.

"We will try to put Nigeria in difficulty and fight to continue in the competition. I know what needs to be done so that we do everything possible tomorrow to obtain a positive result."